Shiba Inu Price Completes Golden Cross, XRP Payments Spike 410%, BTC Whale Sells $74 Million Worth of Bitcoin — U.Today Crypto Digest

Advertisement

Shiba Inu completes hourly golden cross

Shiba Inu reverses negative price trend as golden cross emerges on chart.

According to CoinMarketCap data, SHIB is currently trading at $0.0000060, following a 4.7% increase in price within 24 hours.

Alongside the price rebound, the daily trading volume also increased by 43.8%, as investors renewed their commitment.

Furthermore, SHIB completed a golden cross on the hourly time frame, signaling the potential for a continued upside over the next few hours to a few days. It can attract momentum traders and buyers who use moving-average crossovers as entry triggers.

Advertisement

A clean golden cross on its own is already bullish. However, since it formed during a 4% pump, it shows real buying pressure and market participation behind the move.

In previous cycles, this combination has aligned with some of Shiba Inu’s stronger short-term daily and weekly price rebounds.

XRP payments spike 410%

XRP sees over 410% increase in payments on the XRP Ledger within one day, sparking optimism about a potential price breakout.

Advertisement

XRP is gradually regaining strength as the crypto market begins to see a rapid price rally. While its price is beginning to show stability, its network activity is showing remarkable growth.

Over the past day, XRP has traded decently in green territory; however, its trading price has remained low around the $1.30 level. Despite struggling amid mixed investor sentiment, XRP Ledger has recorded a dramatic surge in XRP’s on-chain activity over the past day.

According to data provided by XRPScan, the number of daily payment transactions on XRP Ledger has reached 624,637,585, as of March 30.

This marks an explosive 410.7% increase from the 122 million payments recorded on the ledger the previous day. As such, XRP payments on the ledger saw a dramatic surge within 24 hours as network activities continued to grow.

Bitcoin whale capitulates

Whale bought 1,102 BTC eight months ago in anticipation of a further price increase, but Bitcoin declined.

A Bitcoin whale has sent all his BTC holdings to Binance crypto exchange, a move that might be interpreted as capitulation.

The Bitcoin whale had sent 1,102 BTC, currently worth more than $74 millon to major crypto exchange Binance. Depositing coins to exchanges implies an intent to sell, while withdrawals may indicate an intent to buy.

The whale had bought Bitcoin eight months ago (July 2025 by estimation), when Bitcoin was still trading above $100,000 ($117,770 precisely).

The whale had bought in anticipation of a further price increase, with Bitcoin rising for four months straight from April to June 2025. Bitcoin consolidated for a while after the rise before continuing but was not able to post explosive gains.

The whale was able to witness Bitcoin's rise to all-time highs past $126,000 in October 2025, but chose to hold rather than sell.