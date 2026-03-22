Shiba Inu Listed on Walmart Majority-Owned Fintech Platform

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In positive listing news, Shiba Inu is now available on OnePay, a U.S. consumer fintech platform. Shibizens, a Shiba Inu-focused X account, shares this information in a recent tweet.

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On March 20, OnePay announced an expansion of its crypto platform, adding 10 new assets that customers can buy, sell and hold directly in the OnePay app. This includes Shiba Inu.

SHIB is now live on OnePay.



OnePay is a Walmart-majority-owned fintech app valued at $4B, with over 3M monthly active users.



The app offers banking, savings, credit cards, BNPL, and investing. Crypto access starts from $1, with tracking, alerts, and recurring purchases… pic.twitter.com/jUINfwyv1B — Shibarium | SHIB.IO (@Shibizens) March 21, 2026

Other crypto assets added include XRP, Solana (SOL), Dogecoin (DOGE), Cardano (ADA), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Chainlink (LINK), PAX Gold (PAXG), Polkadot (DOT) and Uniswap (UNI). The update brings the total number of supported assets on the platform to 12, including Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), which were available at launch.

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The addition implies that crypto assets, including Shiba Inu, will be able to be utilized by users at Walmart stores.

OnePay allows users to make purchases at Walmart stores, on Walmart's website and in the app with smaller, fixed, monthly payments through its OnePay Later app.

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Shiba Inu gains regulatory clarity

Shiba Inu gained regulatory clarity this week as the SEC released long-awaited guidance after over a decade of uncertainty.

The crypto industry got a regulatory win in the U.S. when the Securities and Exchange Commission unveiled new details on how it will classify cryptocurrencies, with most mature cryptocurrencies, including Shiba Inu, deemed non-securities. This classification comes with more regulatory burdens.

At the time of writing, SHIB was down 3.63% in the last 24 hours to $0.00000577 and down 1.52% weekly as the price extended a sell-off from the March 16 high of $0.00000644.

Shiba Inu attempted a rebound after, but it was not sustained as the price declined over the weekend, now entering its second day. At the time of writing, Shiba Inu spot trading volumes have declined, suggesting less trading activity early Sunday. Shiba Inu volume is down 26.25% in the last 24 hours to $104.52 million.