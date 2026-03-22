AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu Listed on Walmart Majority-Owned Fintech Platform

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sun, 22/03/2026 - 16:22
    Three million more users will be able to access Shiba Inu for payments through a new integration.
    Advertisement
    Shiba Inu Listed on Walmart Majority-Owned Fintech Platform
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Google

    In positive listing news, Shiba Inu is now available on OnePay, a U.S. consumer fintech platform. Shibizens, a Shiba Inu-focused X account, shares this information in a recent tweet.

    Advertisement

    On March 20, OnePay announced an expansion of its crypto platform, adding 10 new assets that customers can buy, sell and hold directly in the OnePay app. This includes Shiba Inu.

    Other crypto assets added include XRP, Solana (SOL), Dogecoin (DOGE), Cardano (ADA), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Chainlink (LINK), PAX Gold (PAXG), Polkadot (DOT) and Uniswap (UNI). The update brings the total number of supported assets on the platform to 12, including Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), which were available at launch.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 03/19/2026 - 15:34
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Market Imbalance Leads to 15.9 Billion in Longs Being Liquidated
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    HOT Stories
    No, XRP Is Not Financial Instrument in Japan Yet, $25 Million Stolen via 200,000 USDC Trade in Resolv Labs Hack, 120 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Exits Exchanges: Are Whales Back? — Morning Crypto Report $15 XRP? Ripple CTO Emeritus Responds to Critic With Surprise Take

    The addition implies that crypto assets, including Shiba Inu, will be able to be utilized by users at Walmart stores.

    OnePay allows users to make purchases at Walmart stores, on Walmart's website and in the app with smaller, fixed, monthly payments through its OnePay Later app.

    Advertisement

    Shiba Inu gains regulatory clarity

    Shiba Inu gained regulatory clarity this week as the SEC released long-awaited guidance after over a decade of uncertainty.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 03/20/2026 - 15:30
    Shiba Inu Gets Positive Liquidity Boost From Coinbase, With 26 Billion SHIB Traded
    ByGodfrey Benjamin

    The crypto industry got a regulatory win in the U.S. when the Securities and Exchange Commission unveiled new details on how it will classify cryptocurrencies, with most mature cryptocurrencies, including Shiba Inu, deemed non-securities. This classification comes with more regulatory burdens.

    At the time of writing, SHIB was down 3.63% in the last 24 hours to $0.00000577 and down 1.52% weekly as the price extended a sell-off from the March 16 high of $0.00000644.

    Shiba Inu attempted a rebound after, but it was not sustained as the price declined over the weekend, now entering its second day. At the time of writing, Shiba Inu spot trading volumes have declined, suggesting less trading activity early Sunday. Shiba Inu volume is down 26.25% in the last 24 hours to $104.52 million.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shiba Inu #Walmart
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 22, 2026 - 15:16
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Shows Extremely Bullish Long-Short Ratio: 3.29, 2.4626
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Morning Crypto ReportCrypto News DigestNews
    Mar 22, 2026 - 14:35
    No, XRP Is Not Financial Instrument in Japan Yet, $25 Million Stolen via 200,000 USDC Trade in Resolv Labs Hack, 120 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Exits Exchanges: Are Whales Back? — Morning Crypto Report
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Zoomex Outlines AI-Ready Liquidity and Execution Framework as Automated Trading Expands
    Playnance Launches GCOIN Trading on MEXC as Token Goes Live
    Tezos Developers and Creators Reunite at TezDev Cannes with 360° Immersive Zone and Keynote by Arthur Breitman
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Mar 22, 2026 - 16:22
    Shiba Inu Listed on Walmart Majority-Owned Fintech Platform
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Mar 22, 2026 - 15:16
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Shows Extremely Bullish Long-Short Ratio: 3.29, 2.4626
    Arman Shirinyan
    Morning Crypto Report, Crypto News Digest, News
    Mar 22, 2026 - 14:35
    No, XRP Is Not Financial Instrument in Japan Yet, $25 Million Stolen via 200,000 USDC Trade in Resolv Labs Hack, 120 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Exits Exchanges: Are Whales Back? — Morning Crypto Report
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Show all