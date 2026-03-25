AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu Bears Activated as Netflow Tops 350 Billion SHIB

    By Caroline Amosun
    Wed, 25/03/2026 - 13:20
    Shiba Inu exchange activity has turned extremely bearish as volatility returns to the market and selling pressure begins to rise again.
    Advertisement
    Shiba Inu Bears Activated as Netflow Tops 350 Billion SHIB
    Cover image via U.Today
    Google
    Advertisement

    Shiba Inu's exchange activities are flashing another sign of volatility, with an unusual 6% spike in netflows, suggesting that traders are increasingly selling off their holdings.

    While Shiba Inu has been showing mixed price actions in recent days, the asset has seen a massive influx of SHIB tokens into exchanges over the past day, suggesting that holders have become more willing to sell than hodl over the period.

    Over 350 billion SHIB return to exchanges 

    According to data provided by crypto analytics platform Cryptoquant, the Shiba Inu exchange netflow has surged by 6.23% over the last 24 hours. As such, the difference between inflows and outflows across all SHIB-listed crypto exchanges is sitting at +356,831,500,000 as of Wednesday, March 25.

    HOT Stories
    120 Billion SHIB: Unknown Whale Aggressively Expands Shiba Inu Portfolio, Trader Who Predicted 700% XRP Boom Breaks Down Bitcoin Price Situation, Jim Cramer Questions Crypto in True Crisis: Morning Crypto Report Ripple's Schwartz Rejects Fake Discounts for XRP

    With such a positive network, the metric is providing an extremely bearish outlook as it means that the amount of SHIB tokens sent to exchanges in several sell attempts is larger than the amount of tokens purchased over the period by over 350 billion tokens.

    Advertisement

    The surge in the SHIB netflow coincides with a mild drawdown in the asset’s trading price, as it had previously shown daily increases of over 3%. However, the asset now projects a mild 0.18% increase in its price over the last day, trading at $0.000006175 as of writing time.

    SHIB holders rising

    Although the SHIB exchange metric over the past 24 hours has flashed an extremely bearish signal, the number of holders joining the ecosystem have grown pretty well over time.

    Just recently, the team revealed that the number of wallets holding SHIB tokens across all exchanges, including Binance and others, have surged to over 1.55 million addresses.

    Advertisement
    #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction #Binance
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 25, 2026 - 13:15
    Ripple Taps XRP Ledger, RLUSD in New Singapore's MAS-Backed Trade Finance Move
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Morning Crypto ReportCrypto News DigestNews
    Mar 25, 2026 - 13:03
    120 Billion SHIB: Unknown Whale Aggressively Expands Shiba Inu Portfolio, Trader Who Predicted 700% XRP Boom Breaks Down Bitcoin Price Situation, Jim Cramer Questions Crypto in True Crisis: Morning Crypto Report
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Forget selfies and passports – trade crypto with privacy
    Money20/20 Asia Unveils Powerhouse Lineup of 250 Speakers to
    Toobit Joins Crypto Summit 2026 as Strategic Partner
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Mar 25, 2026 - 13:20
    Shiba Inu Bears Activated as Netflow Tops 350 Billion SHIB
    Caroline Amosun
    News
    Mar 25, 2026 - 13:15
    Ripple Taps XRP Ledger, RLUSD in New Singapore's MAS-Backed Trade Finance Move
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Morning Crypto Report, Crypto News Digest, News
    Mar 25, 2026 - 13:03
    120 Billion SHIB: Unknown Whale Aggressively Expands Shiba Inu Portfolio, Trader Who Predicted 700% XRP Boom Breaks Down Bitcoin Price Situation, Jim Cramer Questions Crypto in True Crisis: Morning Crypto Report
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Show all