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    SHIB Holder Surge Update Shared by Shiba Inu Team: ‘Steady Growth’

    By Yuri Molchan
    Wed, 25/03/2026 - 10:00
    Recent report reveals surge in several key metrics, including SHIB holder growth.
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    SHIB Holder Surge Update Shared by Shiba Inu Team: ‘Steady Growth’
    Cover image via U.Today

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    X account @Shibizens, run by Shibarium admins and moderators, according to the description, has published a fresh update to share with the SHIB community data on the growth of several major metrics related to the Shiba Inu meme coin.

    One of the metrics analyzed in the update is the substantial monthly growth of Shiba Inu holders on the monthly basis.

    Retail sector keeps adding new SHIB wallets

    The on-chain update revealed that the total amount of SHIB holders as of March 25 stands at 1,558,200. The growth has constituted between 8,500 and 12,000 new wallets per month. The report calls it “steady growth.” The activity on them is “slightly up,” with “wallets not idle.”

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    The next point in the report is related to the top 10 SHIB wallets; they hold 62.65% of the circulating Shiba Inu supply. The largest holder is the burn wallet, which contains 410,433,152,500,723 SHIB (41.04% of the supply). The rest is held by top crypto exchanges (Bybit, Robinhood, Binance, Crypto.com, etc) and crypto whales.

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    The number of long-term holders has now seen a 78% surge over the past year.

    Besides, more good news is that the SHIB supply held on crypto exchanges has fallen to roughly 80.9 trillion meme coins. The report explains it by the fact that large holders have been withdrawing large amounts of SHIB from crypto trading platforms.

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    SHIB burns soar: + 633% in one day

    In other news about the second-largest meme cryptocurrency, the burn rate has demonstrated a quick three-digit surge over the past hour. According to the Shibburn portal, the aforementioned metric went up by 633.37%, with the total amount of SHIB moved out of the circulating supply sitting at 16,234,914 SHIB.

    The surge became possible thanks to the latest meme coin stash that was sent to unspendable wallets: 14,235,163 Shiba Inu, the largest move since yesterday morning. The other burn transactions conducted over the past 24 hours include 1,000,000 SHIB, 649,643 SHIB and 288,422 SHIB.

    SHIB soars 9.25% this week

    Over the past two days, SHIB has staged an impressive 9.25% surge, soaring from $0.00000574 to $0.00000627. However, a decline that followed pushed it down to the price level, where SHIB is changing hands, at $0.00000618.

    While the locomotive of the crypto market, Bitcoin, has crossed the $71,000 mark, the rest of the market remains in the red. However, SHIB has managed to preserve its recent growth almost completely.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Token Burn
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