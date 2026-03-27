AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    SHIB Dips Below $0.0000060: Can Shiba Inu Recover as Trading Volume Fades?

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Fri, 27/03/2026 - 11:39
    Shiba Inu's most watched 2026 level breaks amid volume drop, with traders now anticipating the next move.
    Advertisement
    SHIB Dips Below $0.0000060: Can Shiba Inu Recover as Trading Volume Fades?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Google

    Shiba Inu fell nearly 2% in the last 24 hours to trade near $0.0000058, extending a sell-off that has pushed the token below the key $0.000006 level.

    Advertisement

    The majority of cryptocurrencies are trading in red on a daily and weekly basis. Rising U.S. Treasury yields and a stronger dollar have weighed significantly on risk assets, including cryptocurrencies and crypto-related equities. Shares of crypto-related companies, such as Circle Internet, Coinbase and Strategy (MSTR), are lower in premarket activity.

    The decline across the market has seen more than $268 million in liquidations in the last 24  hours, according to CoinGlass, of which about 85% came from long positions alone.

    HOT Stories
    Ripple's Schwartz Denies Pre-Allocated XRP Contracts Are Real Bitcoin (BTC) Lost $70,000: What's Next? Is Chainlink (LINK) Hiding $10 Potential? XRP Aims at $1.20 Once Again: Crypto Market Review

    Traders with long positions are betting that prices will rise, and the recent market decline has seen $222 million in long bets liquidated, while shorts came in at $45 million.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 03/26/2026 - 15:51
    Shiba Inu Eyes End to Seven-Month Loss Streak as Network Activity Strengthens
    ByCaroline Amosun

    Shiba Inu, in particular, has been declining since March 24, when it last traded in green on a daily basis.

    Shiba Inu volume has declined, currently down 16.63% in the last 24 hours to $88.77 million, according to CoinMarketCap data. A similar trend was witnessed in the past day, with its spot trading volume dropping.

    Advertisement

    Shiba Inu to recover?

    Shiba Inu started declining from a high of $0.00000627 on March 25, and is now entering its third consecutive day of drop.

    Thursday's drop pushed Shiba Inu below the critically watched MA 50 level, which had repeatedly capped SHIB recovery attempts since January.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 03/25/2026 - 15:05
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Volume Falls 20%, Liquidity Crunch Coming?
    ByGodfrey Benjamin

    The SHIB price fell to a low of $0.00000583 on Thursday, below the daily MA 50 at $0.00000597, as selling increased as investors considered macro concerns.

    Shiba Inu is now hovering below the daily MA 50, signaling an advantage to the sellers unless it regains this key level. A break below $0.00000562 might push SHIB to the lower part of its range, with support near $0.000005.

    On the other hand, if Shiba Inu recovers above the daily MA 50 and then the $0.000006 level, it might aim for $0.0000065 and $0.000007 next.

    On the bigger markets, investors will also be monitoring the Michigan Consumer Sentiment final print for March, due to be released later today.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shiba Inu
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 27, 2026 - 11:34
    All Zeroes? XRP Ledger Posts Critically Low Values
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Mar 27, 2026 - 10:09
    New Stablecoin on XRP Ledger? Ripple Exec Shares Payment Update
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Forget selfies and passports – trade crypto with privacy
    Money20/20 Asia Unveils Powerhouse Lineup of 250 Speakers to
    Toobit Joins Crypto Summit 2026 as Strategic Partner
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Guides
    Mar 26, 2026 - 17:22
    Top Crypto Cards 2026: Guide
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Mar 25, 2026 - 19:37
    Interview: Sameep Singhania on Building KalqiX and the Future of On-Chain Trading
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Mar 27, 2026 - 11:39
    SHIB Dips Below $0.0000060: Can Shiba Inu Recover as Trading Volume Fades?
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Mar 27, 2026 - 11:34
    All Zeroes? XRP Ledger Posts Critically Low Values
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Mar 27, 2026 - 10:09
    New Stablecoin on XRP Ledger? Ripple Exec Shares Payment Update
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Show all