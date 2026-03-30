SHIB Community Demands Answers From Shytoshi Kusama and SHIB Team

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An X user who goes by @RuggRat_X has published a post to express concerns about the recent silence from the SHIB team and the changes in its structure. According to that tweet, one of the SHIB Telegram channel admins has been excluded from the team, with no cause revealed.

@RuggRat_X seems to be speaking not only for themselves but for the whole SHIB community, which is concerned about the lack of updates on Shibarium and the overall silence of the SHIB team.

"Shibarium silence. What's really going on?"

According to the tweet, the X user is concerned about the lack of updates from the core Shibarium team. In particular, he says, there is “no clarity” around the LEASH token.

The tweet also states that there are remaining “unanswered questions” regarding the recent hack of a Shibarium bridge that took place at the end of 2025. For the past week, @RuggRat_X, the X user continues, “many of us haven’t even been able to access validators for the past week.”

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“That’s concerning,” he summarized. Besides, according to the user’s tweet, there have been certain unexpected shifts in the SHIB team recently, as the Shibarium Telegram admin, Ragnar, stated that he was “no longer as closely connected to the team” as he and others used to be.

🚨 SHIBARIUM SILENCE… WHAT’S REALLY GOING ON? 🤔⚠️



ShibArmy… we need to talk.



⸻



Lately, things have felt… off.



No real updates from the core Shibarium team.



No clarity around LEASH.



Still unanswered questions surrounding the hack. And now… many of us… pic.twitter.com/6a723Fwb4J — RuggRat (@RuggRat_X) March 30, 2026

Ragnar said that it does not mean that SHIB and Shibarium have turned into a scam or that the team has bad intentions. Rather, it is just that “not everything went as planned.” This has made the tweet author (and the commentators) even more concerned.

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Call for clarification from Shytoshi Kusama, Kaal and Lucie

The overall concerns are summarized in the tweet as follows:

Communication has slowed down significantly.

Transparency feels limited right now.

Core updates are missing when the community needs them most.

Infrastructure issues (like validators) are affecting trust.

In the crypto space, silence from blockchain teams often greatly increases uncertainty around the product, @RuggRat_X stated.

They called on Shytoshi Kusama, his right-hand developer Kaal Dharya and marketing lead Lucie to break their silence and “address the concerns” since the SHIB community “deserves clear communication,” and they need “status updates on Shibarium, validators, and ecosystem tokens.”

Indeed, the SHIB team has not been sharing any updates recently, apart from several minor tweets. As for Shytoshi Kusama, he has been keeping silent for months now.