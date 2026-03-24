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    Security Alert: ADA Users Targeted by Fake Cardano Wallet Updates With Malware

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Tue, 24/03/2026 - 15:21
    Cardano community gets warning as scam targets wallet users.
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    Security Alert: ADA Users Targeted by Fake Cardano Wallet Updates With Malware
    Cover image via U.Today

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    In a recent tweet, Cardano Web3 wallet Lace issued a scam alert to the crypto community. Lace flags a fake website parading as the real Lace website. Lacedesktop. io has been flagged as a fake website, with crypto users now warned to stay vigilant. 

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    The Cardano community is also warned of phishing emails mentioning "Lace Desktop 2.0." In phishing scam attacks, scammers pretend to be reliable sources to deceive people into sharing sensitive data. 

    The most common form of phishing occurs through emails containing malicious links or attachments. Clicking on these links may install malware on the user's device or lead them to counterfeit websites designed to steal personal and financial information.

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    In this light, Lace clearly stated that it will never ask users for their recovery phrase or private keys, while urging them to stay safe and use official channels only. 

    Midnight approaches mainnet launch

    Cardano privacy network Midnight is set to launch on the mainnet soon — possibly this week. Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson spoke about this in a recent video tagged "Midnight launch week."

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    Midnight will launch in a federated model first, where select partners will run the network while it stabilizes, then full decentralization comes later.

    Hoskinson highlighted significant work on Midnight: "What's truly impressive though is what's already been built. You know, Midnight is running Kacina.we re running Plunk, Halo 2, and we have Compact."

    "This is what's shipping with the federated mainnet. And this is the first time ever that you kind of get Zcash with smart contracts. They've been talking about it for a long time," the Cardano founder added. 

    The Midnight vision began more than eight years ago, according to Hoskinson: "We started Midnight more than eight years ago. It left the R&D two years into it. So for about six years, we've been building and building and building and building, driving ourselves absolutely insane."

    #Cardano News #Cardano #Midnight
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