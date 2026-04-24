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    SBI: XRP Returns Hit 987% Since 2020

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Fri, 24/04/2026 - 15:56
    Japanese financial giant SBI Holdings is urging retail investors to adopt a dollar-cost averaging (DCA) strategy.
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    SBI: XRP Returns Hit 987% Since 2020
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    Japanese financial conglomerate SBI Holdings' cryptocurrency arm, SBI VC Trade, has noted that XRP has delivered staggering returns of 987% over the past six years.

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    The official data, which tracked asset prices on the SBI VC Trade platform, aims to encourage retail investors to engage in dollar-cost averaging (DCA). 

    XRP outpacing Ethereum (ETH) 

    XRP has notably outperformed archrival Ethereum in the medium term. 

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    According to the official SBI metrics, which have tracked the three-year window from April 2023 to April 2026, XRP has jumped by 208%. Meanwhile, Ethereum grew by just 31%, underperforming even the S&P 500 over this period of time. 

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    However, Ethereum (ETH) has outstripped both Bitcoin (BTC) and XRP over the past six years. The chief altcoin is up by more than 2,000% since early 2020. 

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    SBI is using this historical data to promote the "dollar-cost averaging" (DCA) investment method. 

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    The exchange has urged Japanese investors to mitigate risk by setting up automated purchases. 

    By buying a fixed fiat amount on a regular schedule, investors automatically purchase more crypto when prices are low and less when prices are high, effectively smoothing out the average purchase price over time.

    SBI's Spring Savings Campaign offers cash-back rewards. Users who set up automated DCA purchases for at least 10,000 JPY during the campaign periods will receive uncapped cash-back rewards in Japanese Yen. Users can earn between 0.5% and 1.5% cash-back on their accumulated purchase amounts. 

    BI Holdings has deeply woven XRP into its entire ecosystem. Apart from SBI VC Trade, the SBI Ripple Asia joint venture uses XRP-powered ODL to facilitate instant, low-cost cross-border remittances. 

    #XRP Price Prediction
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