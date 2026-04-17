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    Saylor's Strategy Finally Exits Loss Position as Bitcoin Hits $76,000

    By Caroline Amosun
    Fri, 17/04/2026 - 15:15
    Strategy's Saylor has recovered its losses as Bitcoin rallies back to the $75,723 mark, breaking even on Bitcoin as its average price sits at $75,577.
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    Saylor's Strategy Finally Exits Loss Position as Bitcoin Hits $76,000
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    Bitcoin has continued to rally as market sentiment begins to turn extremely bullish, putting its long-term holders, especially treasury companies like MicroStrategy, back in profit.

    MicroStrategy, the world's largest Bitcoin treasury firm, is back in profit as the lingering rally has pushed Bitcoin to surge past its one-month high.

    MicroStrategy returns to profit zone

    On Friday, April 17, Arkham Intelligence firm shared data revealing that MicroStrategy's Bitcoin holdings have officially returned to a break-even point as Bitcoin sees a major price breakout.

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    While MicroStrategy's average accumulation price for Bitcoin still stands at about $75,577, the firm has finally exited its loss territory after breaking even on Bitcoin amid an ongoing price rally.

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    Following a rapid price surge, Bitcoin has reclaimed its previous highs, surging past $76,000 with a price increase of about 3% over the last 24 hours.

    With Bitcoin's price rally, MicroStrategy's BTC reserve has crossed into neutral territory while positioning for a profit zone.

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    This comes after the firm has endured an extended period of unrealized losses during previous market downturns that persisted for several months.

    MicroStrategy sets for huge win on Bitcoin bets

    Despite the massive unrealized losses faced by the company, Michael Saylor has continued to double down on his Bitcoin purchases, massively expanding the firm's holdings.

    While it had accumulated large BTC tokens during the recent volatility phase, the firm has purchased the majority of its holdings for lower prices, positioning it for bigger gains as Bitcoin eyes a major price breakout.

    #Bitcoin #Michael Saylor #Strategy News
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