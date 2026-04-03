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    Satoshi's Bitcoins Under Threat, Bloomberg Says

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Fri, 3/04/2026 - 5:39
    Legendary 1.1 million BTC stash belonging to pseudonymous creator Satoshi Nakamoto is facing a major quantum threat, according to Bloomberg.
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    Satoshi's Bitcoins Under Threat, Bloomberg Says
    Cover image via U.Today
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    According to a recent report published by Bloomberg, the long-dormant wallets belonging to Satoshi Nakamoto, the pseudonymous creator of the original cryptocurrency, could be in the crosshairs of future hackers. 

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    It was previously assumed that Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin wallets would never be moved or sold. 

    The mysterious Bitcoin creator handed over the project in 2011 and disappeared. 

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    Due to lost private keys and the deaths of early adopters, an estimated 2.3 million coins are considered to be permanently dormant.

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    If quantum hackers successfully break into these dormant wallets, the economic impact on the crypto market would be catastrophic.

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    In 2024, the German government seized and liquidated 50,000 BTC. That relatively small sell-off alone caused a massive sell-off. If quantum thieves were to suddenly dump over two million recovered tokens onto the open market, the supply shock would likely cause an unprecedented price collapse.

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    Satoshi Nakamoto owns approximately 1.1 million BTC (roughly 5% of the total maximum supply).

    Remaining challenges 

    The Bitcoin network will eventually need an upgrade to become "quantum-proof." However, deciding exactly how to handle the dormant coins is extremely challenging. Some advocate doing nothing, while others propose burning the coins. 

    Creating a Bitcoin fork is notoriously difficult and highly controversial, given how decentralized the network is. 

    The recent anxiety in the cryptocurrency community stems from a highly publicized whitepaper released at the end of March 2026 by Google Quantum AI. Researchers discovered new algorithm optimizations that reduce the required hardware by a factor of 20. 

    It seems like the entire blockchain industry must migrate to Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC).

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction #Quantum Computing
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