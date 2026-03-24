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    Ripple's Schwartz Question if Bitcoin Tech Matters

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Tue, 24/03/2026 - 5:46
    Ripple CTO David Schwartz has sparked a heated debate over Bitcoin’s long-term viability, claiming that its Proof-of-Work (PoW) consensus mechanism is actually a "centralizing force" that the network is constantly struggling to overcome.
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    Ripple's Schwartz Question if Bitcoin Tech Matters
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    The Bitcoin network’s tech is under renewed scrutiny following a rare "two-block reorg" that saw a single mining entity, Foundry USA, seize control of seven consecutive blocks. 

    The event has reignited a debate over the long-term viability of the proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanism.

    Ripple CTO David "JoelKatz" Schwartz has weighed in on the matter, arguing that Bitcoin's greatest strength might actually be a centralizing liability.

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    Proof-of-work as a "centralizing force"

    Bitcoin proponents often cite PoW as the gold standard for decentralization, but Schwartz offered a contrarian perspective. He has argued that PoW is actually a "centralizing force" that the network is constantly forced to fight against.

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    "It really demonstrates a point that I've made several times," Schwartz noted on X. "Bitcoin's decentralization doesn't come from its use of PoW; rather, PoW is a centralizing force Bitcoin has to keep fighting against."

    The tech vs. first-mover debate

    Schwartz was then asked if the market is beginning to "price in" the systemic risks and perceived inefficiencies of the PoW model. 

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    The Ripple veteran has admitted that these concerns could be exerting "downward pressure" on the price of Bitcoin, but he noted that such a trend is nearly impossible to prove with hard evidence.

    A governance conundrum

    There is also a Catch-22 facing the Bitcoin community regarding mining centralization, according to Schwartz.

    If the community attempts to change the mining algorithm to fix these issues, it proves that "nothing is guaranteed" and that the "mathematical immutability" of the system is subject to human intervention. Conversely, if they leave it as is, it establishes that network security is permanently tied to a centralizing arms race.

    #Ripple News #Bitcoin News
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