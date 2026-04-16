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    Ripple's RLUSD Listed on Leading Crypto Exchange

    By Caroline Amosun
    Thu, 16/04/2026 - 15:44
    Ripple's stablecoin, RLUSD, is listed on major crypto exchange Bitrue, allowing users to use the stablecoin as collateral on the platform.
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    Ripple's RLUSD Listed on Leading Crypto Exchange
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    As Ripple stablecoin RLUSD continues to gain adoption across the global space, it has further gained spotlight after a major integration into a leading crypto exchange providing exclusive XRP staking services.

    On Thursday, April 16, Bitrue announced that it has listed RLUSD as a margin asset for futures trading on its platform, positioning the stablecoin for broader adoption.
     

    RLUSD launches as collateral for loans 

    Following the integration, Bitrue revealed that it will now allow traders to use RLUSD as collateral within the exchange’s Unified Account system.

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    Notably, this move further expands its utility beyond simple transfers and spot trading, signaling growing confidence in RLUSD as a reliable on-platform asset, particularly as exchanges seek to offer more flexible trading environments.

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    By integrating RLUSD as a margin asset for futures trading, Bitrue positions RLUSD as a functional tool for derivatives trading.

    While this is an area typically dominated by assets like USDT and USDC, the move tends to boost RLUSD’s utility and establish it as a strong contender among other crypto stablecoins.

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    RLUSD holders can now maximize earnings

    Following the development, the Unified Futures Account on Bitrue allows traders to open positions instantly using a variety of supported assets, including RLUSD, without the need to manually convert holdings.

    This feature helps to reduce trading friction and allows users to react more quickly to market movements, offering them the opportunity to maximize their earnings.

    In addition to this, the move provides holders with the ability to utilize unrealized profits as collateral. As such, traders can deploy gains from open positions to initiate new trades and make more profits.

    #RLUSD #Ripple News #XRP
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