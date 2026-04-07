Ripple Unveils Rapid Crypto Expansion in Africa Amid 52% On-chain Surge

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As Ripple, the San Francisco-based blockchain firm, continues to push for crypto adoption across the global space, it has shifted its attention to the African region.

On Tuesday, April 7, Ripple revealed it is expanding its presence across key markets in Africa after noting that the use of crypto is growing at a skyrocketing pace in the region.

In its statement, the firm disclosed an analysis of crypto adoption in Africa, revealing that the region now accounts for a more than 52% year-over-year surge in on-chain activity.

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Ripple to boost digital economy in Africa

According to Ripple, crypto-friendly countries in Africa have collectively recorded over $205 billion in on-chain activity across Sub-Saharan Africa between July 2024 and June 2025.

This growth has come as countries like South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya and Mauritius increasingly facilitate new crypto innovations.

Notably, legal authorities in these countries are pushing for clearer crypto regulatory frameworks to further embrace blockchain technology.

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Moreover, these frameworks are specifically designed to regulate crypto service providers, strengthen anti-money laundering standards and protect consumers while supporting innovation.

As crypto continues to gain momentum across key markets, Ripple described the current period as “Africa’s digital asset moment,” noting that the region’s long history of fintech innovation lays a solid foundation for blockchain-based infrastructure.

Ripple boosts RLUSD adoption in Africa

Ripple further revealed that it is going all in to support Africa’s fast-growing digital economy.

The decision is fueled by growing demand for its stablecoin, Ripple USD (RLUSD), to help provide compliant and stable digital payments for businesses and institutions in the region.

To further aid RLUSD adoption in Africa, Ripple also expanded partnerships across fintech platforms in the region, including Chipper Cash, VALR and Yellow Card.

The move aims to improve institutional access to cryptocurrencies and blockchain-based payment infrastructure, especially via RLUSD in Africa.

Ripple is also working with Mercy Corps Ventures on initiatives intended to improve the speed and transparency of aid delivery using blockchain technology in Kenya.