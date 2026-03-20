AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Ripple Torches Nine Million RLUSD as Race to Two Billion Supply Stalls

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Fri, 20/03/2026 - 15:46
    Ripple USD's (RLUSD) race to two billion supply is stalled, with nine million tokens burned.
    Advertisement
    Ripple Torches Nine Million RLUSD as Race to Two Billion Supply Stalls
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Google

    Blockchain payment firm Ripple Labs has permanently removed nine million RLUSD stablecoins from circulation via burning. In the crypto space, burns send tokens to a dead wallet address, reducing the circulating supply forever.

    Advertisement

    Why nine million RLUSD burn?

    Ripple Stablecoin Tracker, a community-run account that monitors and reports on-chain activity for RLUSD, shared the details of the latest burn. 

    Per the details, Ripple permanently removed 9,000,000 RLUSD tokens from existence via its treasury wallet. This specific 9,000,000 RLUSD burn is one in a series of large treasury burns reported by the Ripple Stablecoin Tracker. 

    In mid-March, Ripple destroyed 25,000,0000 RLUSD through burning, performed on the Ethereum blockchain. Before this burn, the blockchain payment firm removed 10,000,000 RLUSD from circulation, conducted on the XRP Ledger (XRPL).

    For emphasis, burns are routine for regulated stablecoins like RLUSD. They occur during redemptions or for rebalancing, maintaining a perfect 1:1 backing for audits.

    Additionally, Ripple manages supply surgically. The platform mints when demand spikes and burns when it cools, keeping reserves fully backed.

    Two billion supply target

    Since debuting in December 2024, RLUSD has seen substantial activity and market cap growth since launching. As of now, the stablecoin has a market cap of $1.5 billion and a trading volume of $113.8 million.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 03/20/2026 - 15:02
    XRP Ledger's Payments Surge Past 1.5 Million Threshold as Institutional Adoption Continues
    ByArman Shirinyan

    The Ripple community has consistently hyped the market cap growing to the $2 billion milestone. Some believe the target is achievable soon, citing integrations like Deutsche Bank, SBI Japan and high volumes.

    However, aggressive burns like the nine million and larger ones in March 2026 slowed net growth. As such, supply stalled and even grew more slowly than expected, despite an earlier rapid trajectory.

    Still, the latest burns signal healthy, active management and real redemptions and utility. It also shows institutional use rather than speculative hype.

    #RLUSD
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 20, 2026 - 15:42
    XRP Derivatives Market Flips Negative as OI Falls 5%
    ByCaroline Amosun
    News
    Mar 20, 2026 - 15:30
    Shiba Inu Gets Positive Liquidity Boost From Coinbase, With 26 Billion SHIB Traded
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Zoomex Outlines AI-Ready Liquidity and Execution Framework as Automated Trading Expands
    Playnance Launches GCOIN Trading on MEXC as Token Goes Live
    Tezos Developers and Creators Reunite at TezDev Cannes with 360° Immersive Zone and Keynote by Arthur Breitman
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Mar 20, 2026 - 15:46
    Ripple Torches Nine Million RLUSD as Race to Two Billion Supply Stalls
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Mar 20, 2026 - 15:42
    XRP Derivatives Market Flips Negative as OI Falls 5%
    Caroline Amosun
    News
    Mar 20, 2026 - 15:30
    Shiba Inu Gets Positive Liquidity Boost From Coinbase, With 26 Billion SHIB Traded
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Show all