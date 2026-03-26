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    Ripple to Strengthen XRP Ledger Security With AI

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Thu, 26/03/2026 - 15:58
    Ripple Labs will integrate AI in a bid to boost the security of XRP Ledger.
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    Ripple to Strengthen XRP Ledger Security With AI
    Cover image via U.Today

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    Blockchain payments firm Ripple is planning to secure XRP Ledger (XRPL) using artificial intelligence (AI). The new security efforts will include AI-assisted testing, a dedicated red team and higher standards for amendment changes.

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    Ripple adopts AI for XRPL security

    Ayo Akinyele, Head of Engineering at RippleX, shared the news of AI's integration into XRPL, in a recent X post. The Ripple and XRPL teams are taking proactive measures rather than just reacting to problems after they appear.

    They are incorporating AI tools into XRPL to help identify and prevent vulnerabilities earlier and more effectively. AI has continued to advance over the past few years. It can analyze vast amounts of code, simulate scenarios or spot minor patterns that human reviewers might miss.

    The new security efforts, according to Ayo, will include AI-assisted testing and a dedicated red team. The red team would simulate real-world attacks to find weaknesses before bad actors do. Having a dedicated one shows Ripple is serious and committed to adversarial testing.

    XRPL is growing beyond basic XRP transfers and is positioned for global payments, tokenized assets and institutional use cases.

    As the network grows, it becomes more attractive to attackers, so security must scale with it. Thus, Ripple sees AI expansion as a massive opportunity to shift from reactive debugging to proactive. This would help to strengthen the ledger faster and with greater confidence than ever before.

    Blockchain advancement with AI testing

    As noted earlier, advancements in AI are rapidly and fundamentally changing the analysis and testing of blockchain protocols. 

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    #ripple #XRP Ledger
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