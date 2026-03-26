Ripple to Strengthen XRP Ledger Security With AI

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Blockchain payments firm Ripple is planning to secure XRP Ledger (XRPL) using artificial intelligence (AI). The new security efforts will include AI-assisted testing, a dedicated red team and higher standards for amendment changes.

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Ripple adopts AI for XRPL security

Ayo Akinyele, Head of Engineering at RippleX, shared the news of AI's integration into XRPL, in a recent X post. The Ripple and XRPL teams are taking proactive measures rather than just reacting to problems after they appear.

They are incorporating AI tools into XRPL to help identify and prevent vulnerabilities earlier and more effectively. AI has continued to advance over the past few years. It can analyze vast amounts of code, simulate scenarios or spot minor patterns that human reviewers might miss.

We’re taking a more proactive, AI-driven approach to strengthening XRPL security.



That includes AI-assisted testing across the development lifecycle, a dedicated red team, and higher standards for how changes are evaluated before they go live.



As XRPL scales to support global… — J. Ayo Akinyele (@ja_akinyele) March 26, 2026

The new security efforts, according to Ayo, will include AI-assisted testing and a dedicated red team. The red team would simulate real-world attacks to find weaknesses before bad actors do. Having a dedicated one shows Ripple is serious and committed to adversarial testing.

XRPL is growing beyond basic XRP transfers and is positioned for global payments, tokenized assets and institutional use cases.

As the network grows, it becomes more attractive to attackers, so security must scale with it. Thus, Ripple sees AI expansion as a massive opportunity to shift from reactive debugging to proactive. This would help to strengthen the ledger faster and with greater confidence than ever before.

Blockchain advancement with AI testing

As noted earlier, advancements in AI are rapidly and fundamentally changing the analysis and testing of blockchain protocols.

Compared to traditional approaches, modern tools can now explore more complex codebases, uncovering edge cases and hidden failure modes.

Recognizing the benefits, blockchain firms and even traders are increasingly integrating and leveraging AI capabilities.

For instance, major Bitcoin miners are unplugging their mining rigs and repurposing their data centers for AI compute . Their actions have led to the Bitcoin network witnessing an unprecedented collapse in hashrate.