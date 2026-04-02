Ripple Reveals Economic Impact of Its Donation

Advertisement

Last September, San Francisco-based enterprise blockchain company Ripple made a $15 million charitable contribution using its highly regulated RLUSD stablecoin on the XRP Ledger.

The donation was received by the Accion Opportunity Fund (AOF), an organization dedicated to helping underserved small businesses.

Months later, Ripple and AOF have released a report detailing how that crypto donation has translated into real-world economic growth on Main Street.

Turning $15 million into $107 million

Ripple’s initial $15 million contribution made it possible for the AOF to unlock and deploy significantly more capital into the U.S. economy.

Advertisement

AOF was able to fund 905 individual loans for 895 unique small business owners.

It was able to provide substantial capital for businesses to hire, invest, and expand.

The funding directly resulted in the creation of 1,003 new jobs and the retention of 1,631 existing ones.

Advertisement

Overall, this has generated more than a hundred million dollars in broader economic activity.

The funds are also being used to build an educational and advisory infrastructure to provide long-term support to these businesses.

Ripple launched the "Digital Leap Forward" accelerator program in early 2026 to provide special training for small business owners.

Ripple's charitable efforts

Ripple has substantially expanded its philanthropic footprint with its contributions to educational initiatives, climate research, humanitarian relief, and so on.

Last year, for instance, the company announced a $25 million pledge to support Teach For America and DonorsChoose, two of the largest education nonprofits in the United States.