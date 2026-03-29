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    Ripple Processes $13 Trillion in Legacy Volume, Garlinghouse Eyes On-Chain Shift

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sun, 29/03/2026 - 13:33
    Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has highlighted a massive untapped opportunity as crypto gains utility in treasury operations.
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    Ripple Processes $13 Trillion in Legacy Volume, Garlinghouse Eyes On-Chain Shift
    Cover image via U.Today

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    In a recent interview with Fox Business "Mornings with Maria" host Maria Bartiromo, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse discussed the company's growth amid crypto market volatility, the SEC and CFTC's new framework, the CLARITY Act, among other things.

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    Garlinghouse noted that the company has been on a tear in business. Ripple made two big acquisitions over the past year, including GTreasury, which is now Ripple Treasury.

    In October 2025, Ripple announced a $1 billion acquisition of GTreasury, a treasury management systems provider. The deal was completed with Ripple Treasury birthed, a significant expansion for Ripple which opened up the multi-trillion dollar corporate treasury market and access to many of the largest and most successful corporate customers.

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    Garlinghouse stated that this acquisition orchestrated $13 trillion in payments in the past year, and 0% was through stablecoin or crypto. The Ripple CEO stated that this presents the opportunity for crypto integration.

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    This institutional interest is being driven by corporate boards and CFOs who are demanding more efficient ways to move money.

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    The Ripple CEO described stablecoins as the "ChatGPT moment" of finance, highlighting $33 trillion in stablecoin trades occurring last year. Traditional payment "rails" can take three to five days and carry high friction, while stablecoins permit settlements in just one minute, at any time of day.

    Crypto utility in treasury operations grows

    In early 2026, Ripple surveyed over a thousand financial leaders worldwide, encompassing banks, asset managers, fintech companies and corporations. The survey revealed a strong preference for stablecoins among these leaders.

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    Interest in tokenizing financial assets also continues to grow, with most banks and asset managers seeking partners to help execute their strategies. Of those evaluating tokenization partners, 89% say digital asset storage and custody is a top priority.

    More fintechs report using digital assets in their treasury or payment operations than either financial institutions or corporates. And they are more likely to deploy digital assets in multiple ways, with 31% using stablecoins to collect payments for their customers and 29% taking payments directly in stablecoins. A similar percentage relies on digital asset custodians or infrastructure providers to safeguard assets.

    #Ripple News #Brad Garlinghouse
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