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    Ripple Prime Leverage Jumps Over 70x Amid Capital Support Boost

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Sat, 4/04/2026 - 13:11
    Ripple Prime is scaling amid strong regulatory and capital backing.
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    Ripple Prime Leverage Jumps Over 70x Amid Capital Support Boost
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    Ripple’s institutional trading platform Ripple Prime is scaling rapidly as institutional clients have supported it with leverage surging by over 70 times. As highlighted by Eri Carpe Diem on X, Ripple itself is showing huge financial support as a way to reassure investors.

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    Ripple Prime's repo-based model drives institutional leverage growth

    As per Ripple Prime’s financial report, the leveraged metrics are elevated as a result of the "matched-book repo model." For clarity, repo is a short-term lending structure in traditional finance. Hence, this model implies that the firm is borrowing from one party and lending to another.

    Eri Carpe Diem notes that Ripple Prime’s "capital profile is consistent with similarly rated securities financing markets." That is, when compared with prime brokers or repo intermediaries in the space, the capital structure is acceptable.

    This is because Ripple Prime is growing rapidly and getting financial support from Ripple. The firm is also maintaining regulatory capital reserves while loans are backed by high-quality collateral. Overall, the firm’s financial structure is strong with minimal exposure.

    The credible performance of Ripple Prime recently earned it a "triple B investment rating" from global credit agency Kroll. Speaking on the rating, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse described the rating as a testament to the firm’s strength, reliability and technology.

    This development lends credence to the fact that Ripple Prime is performing well and is acknowledged by third party evaluators.

    It is worth mentioning that the rating is a "big deal," considering that Ripple only in 2025 acquired Hidden Road Partners and rebranded to Prime. So, despite the skepticism that institutional users previously had, a BBB-rating signals the firm is officially investment grade.

    It sends a message of confidence to institutional players that Ripple Prime can meet their financial commitments. With it, a greater number of Wall Street clients are likely to engage with the firm and drive adoption.

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    Meanwhile, in March 2026, Ripple Prime went live on the NSCC clearing directory. The listing on the directory provides it with access to core clearing infrastructure to support reliable capital markets at scale.

    The CEO of the firm, Mike Higgins, described the listing as a huge milestone. He stated that it positions Ripple Prime as the largest global nonbank prime broker integrated into both digital and traditional venues globally.

    In another development, as a way to expand, Ripple Prime recently integrated with the decentralized exchange Hyperliquid. Under the arrangement, Hyperliquid has included on-chain perpetual contracts for traditional commodities.

    #ripple
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