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    Ripple Expands Its Digital Asset Solutions With Its Treasury Management System Launch

    By Caroline Amosun
    Wed, 8/04/2026 - 15:37
    Ripple reveals another major innovation following the launch of the first treasury management system with on-chain digital asset capabilities.
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    Ripple Expands Its Digital Asset Solutions With Its Treasury Management System Launch
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    Ripple has taken a step further in fostering its blockchain infrastructure while providing exclusive digital asset solutions for users across the globe.

    Ripple’s top executive, Reece Merrick, shared a post on X earlier today, disclosing another major development from the San Francisco-based blockchain firm.

    Ripple treasury's major launch

    Following the post shared by Merrick, Ripple has launched the first Treasury Management System with native digital asset capabilities to further expand its enterprise blockchain offerings.

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    While Ripple’s previous developments have often targeted corporate entities amid relentless efforts to push enterprise blockchain adoption, its latest move also follows the same motive. 

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    With the new development, the Ripple Treasury platform now offers Digital Asset Accounts and Unified Treasury. This makes Ripple Treasury the first treasury management system (TMS) to integrate on-chain digital asset capabilities directly into a corporate treasury environment.

    Ripple responds to enterprise demands

    According to Ripple, the launch will allow chief financial officers (CFOs) and treasury teams to manage both fiat and digital assets from a single system without the need for separate custody platforms, wallets or reconciliation processes.

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    The move has come as fintech platforms and finance leaders increasingly seek seamless gateways to explore digital assets and the necessary infrastructure required to integrate them into their treasuries.

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    The demand for a tool like this has increased significantly, as Merrick highlighted that 72% of finance leaders believe they must offer a digital asset solution to stay competitive.

    While they remain confused about how to provide these digital asset solutions, the new product from Ripple Treasury seeks to remedy the problem.

    With these Digital Asset Accounts now provided by Ripple Treasury, businesses can create regulated Ripple-native accounts within the platform to hold and manage digital assets such as XRP and RLUSD, alongside traditional cash balances.

    #Ripple Prime #XRP #RLUSD
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