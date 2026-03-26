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    Ripple Exec on Africa's $205 Billion Transaction Surge: 'This Isn't Speculation'

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Thu, 26/03/2026 - 14:10
    Sub-Saharan Africa received over $205 billion in on-chain value in just 12 months, marking a 52% jump year on year.
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    Ripple Exec on Africa's $205 Billion Transaction Surge: 'This Isn't Speculation'
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    In a recent tweet, Ripple Senior Executive Officer/Managing Director, Middle East and Africa, Reece Merrick noted that Sub-Saharan Africa received over $205 billion in on-chain value in just 12 months, marking a 52% jump year on year.

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    Merrick said this to substantiate growing crypto adoption in Africa. He was able to make this deduction, being responsible for Middle East, Africa, Turkey and Central Asia at Ripple.

    Merrick shared an observation, a "hot take" as he puts it: "The most sophisticated digital asset markets in the world aren't where you think they are." These are not global financial hubs, he added, nor are they the tech capitals dominating the headlines. It is in regions like Africa, which consists of 54 countries and over 1.5 billion people, while building from the ground up.

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    The Ripple executive highlighted Sub-Saharan Africa as the third fastest growing crypto region in the world. Nigeria alone accounted for $92 billion out of $205 billion on-chain value that flowed into Sub-Saharan Africa.

    In 2026, four African countries now sit in the Global Crypto Adoption Top 20, up from two in 2025, while stablecoin volume has risen 180% YoY.

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    Merrick stated that this is not speculation but utility; he further highlighted accelerating growth. "The growth isn't slowing. It's accelerating, and this isn't speculation. This is utility," Merrick stated, explaining the reason behind this surge.

    "Why? Because in emerging markets, digital assets solve real problems," Merrick added. "Africa isn't the wild west. It's building the rulebook," the Ripple executive further commented.

    Crypto now necessity

    At the start of 2026, Ripple conducted a survey of more than 1,000 global finance leaders across banks, asset managers, fintechs and corporate entities.

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    Ripple Survey Shows Finance Leaders Are All-In on Crypto
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    A feeling of urgency that the digital asset revolution is happening now was shared across 72% of respondents, who believe that finance leaders must offer a digital asset solution to remain competitive.

    Among digital asset use cases, financial leaders are the most bullish on stablecoins. While the benefits of faster settlement can help outpace the competition, 74% of respondents say stablecoins can also boost cash-flow efficiency and unlock trapped working capital.

    #Cryptocurrency Adoption #Ripple News
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