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    Ripple CTO Emeritus Retains XRP Offer Despite Critic's Backlash

    By Caroline Amosun
    Fri, 17/04/2026 - 12:37
    Ripple CTO Emeritus offers XRP as reward during an argument as the asset continues to gain momentum, showing a rapid price surge.
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    Ripple CTO Emeritus Retains XRP Offer Despite Critic's Backlash
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    XRP has remained a hot topic in the crypto community and is now becoming a tool to win arguments, as it continues to gain traction across the global space. 

    Earlier today, Ripple CTO Emeritus David Schwartz reignited an old debate between himself and an X user, reaffirming his XRP reward offer despite the escalating criticism.

    XRP gains spotlight in legal debate

    The debate, which has resurfaced today, started as a legal and constitutional argument a few weeks ago and has attracted attention from the crypto community.

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    The debate has further become a viral crypto community discussion after Schwartz reissued his earlier promise to reward the critic with XRP on the condition that he provides the demanded AI-generated prompts.

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    In his assertions, David Schwartz made statements against claims surrounding legal procedures associated with warrant applications and "oath or affirmation" requirements. 

    30 XRP for AI prompts?

    The argument started again after Schwartz replied to a question about whether signing a warrant application constitutes an oath. In his response, Schwartz clarified that such submissions typically do not attest to firsthand knowledge but instead relay information, separating procedural formality from factual verification.

    Schwartz's response to the question triggered a reaction from the old critic, who responded with insults while demanding the previously promised XRP reward. 

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    Despite the backlash, Schwartz did not back down on his claims but rather maintained a composed stance, suggesting that strong personal bias could be clouding the critic's judgment.

    Nonetheless, Schwartz has maintained his willingness to follow through on the XRP offer, asking whether the user had shared the requested AI prompts.

    #XRP #ripple
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