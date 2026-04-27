Ripple CTO Emeritus Issues Crucial Warning Regarding Major Crypto Exchange

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Ripple's top executive and Chief Technology Officer Emeritus, David Schwartz, has blown the whistle on an emerging phishing scam that has targeted Robinhood users.

Although this is not the first time phishing schemes have been detected in the crypto ecosystem, the sneaky tactic behind the act comes as one that is not frequently seen.

WARNING: Any emails you get that appear to be from Robinhood (and may actually be from their email system) are phishing attempts.



Example: pic.twitter.com/oJilpQqJdp — David 'JoelKatz' Schwartz (@JoelKatz) April 27, 2026

Robinhood's official email gets compromised

The warning was issued following an unusual fraudulent scheme associated with one of the top-rated crypto exchanges, Robinhood, sparking discussions and panic among the crypto community.

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In his statement, Schwartz warned that even emails that look completely legitimate and appear to come directly from Robinhood shouldn't be trusted at the moment.

He further noted that the messages may actually be sent through Robinhood's real email system, making them far more convincing than typical scams.

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To back his warnings, Schwartz shared images of the malicious, realistic-looking email addressing the detection of unrecognized activity on his account.

The email appeared like an official Robinhood message, complete with login details, device information, and a prompt urging David to review changes.

On the surface, the email checks all the boxes of a genuine security alert. However, Schwartz and other follow-up insights from the community showed that there's more going on behind the scenes.

Robinhood's security in question

Schwartz's warnings have seen community members raise concerns about the exchange's security standard as one of the comments raised questions about how a company as large as Robinhood could have its official email compromised.

Schwartz did not have a confirmed response to the question; however, he mentioned that early signs suggest something more subtle than a direct hack is behind the phishing email.

According to him, it appears that attackers found a way to inject malicious content into Robinhood's own notification system.