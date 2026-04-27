AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Ripple CTO Emeritus Issues Crucial Warning Regarding Major Crypto Exchange

    By Caroline Amosun
    Mon, 27/04/2026 - 11:21
    Ripple’s David Schwartz has issued warning to the crypto community about an emerging phishing scam involving Robinhood.
    Advertisement
    Ripple CTO Emeritus Issues Crucial Warning Regarding Major Crypto Exchange
    Cover image via U.Today
    Google
    Advertisement

    Ripple's top executive and Chief Technology Officer Emeritus, David Schwartz, has blown the whistle on an emerging phishing scam that has targeted Robinhood users.

    Although this is not the first time phishing schemes have been detected in the crypto ecosystem, the sneaky tactic behind the act comes as one that is not frequently seen.

    Robinhood's official email gets compromised 

    The warning was issued following an unusual fraudulent scheme associated with one of the top-rated crypto exchanges, Robinhood, sparking discussions and panic among the crypto community.

    Advertisement

    In his statement, Schwartz warned that even emails that look completely legitimate and appear to come directly from Robinhood shouldn't be trusted at the moment.

    HOT Stories
    Ripple Vet Defends Controversial 2017 XRP Price Take XRP's Price Recovery Pattern Finally Finished, Ethereum (ETH) $3,000 Breakout Attempt Invalidated, Minor Shiba Inu (SHIB) Uptrend Continues: Crypto Market Review

    He further noted that the messages may actually be sent through Robinhood's real email system, making them far more convincing than typical scams.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 04/16/2026 - 16:03
    Three Billion Dogecoin Exit Robinhood: On-Chain Data Shows Major Whale Move Four Days Before 'Doge Day'
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement

    To back his warnings, Schwartz shared images of the malicious, realistic-looking email addressing the detection of unrecognized activity on his account.

    The email appeared like an official Robinhood message, complete with login details, device information, and a prompt urging David to review changes.

    On the surface, the email checks all the boxes of a genuine security alert. However, Schwartz and other follow-up insights from the community showed that there's more going on behind the scenes.

    Robinhood's security in question

    Schwartz's warnings have seen community members raise concerns about the exchange's security standard as one of the comments raised questions about how a company as large as Robinhood could have its official email compromised.

    Schwartz did not have a confirmed response to the question; however, he mentioned that early signs suggest something more subtle than a direct hack is behind the phishing email.

    According to him, it appears that attackers found a way to inject malicious content into Robinhood's own notification system.

    #Robinhood #ripple
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 27, 2026 - 10:52
    'Bitcoin is Finally Outperforming S&P', Delphi Digital Analyst Reveals When It Might Stop
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Apr 27, 2026 - 9:49
    Ripple Teams up With South Korean Bank to Test Cross-Border Remittances
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    GateToken (GT) Burns 2,557,729 Tokens in Q1 2026, Deflationary Mechanism and Multi-Dimensional Ecosystem Drive Continuous Value Foundation
    $20.6 Trillion Liquidity Migration: Why Zoomex is Redefining the Crypto Derivatives Landscape in 2026
    13o3 Announces the Launch of Crypto Fund I and Initiates Discussions with Partners for Its Financing
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Apr 25, 2026 - 23:59
    Crypto Regulation 2026: U.S. Outlook
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Apr 21, 2026 - 22:27
    Does Asteroid Shiba Actually Hold a Future?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Apr 21, 2026 - 7:01
    How Tangem, Exodus and 6,000 Partners Solved the Swap Infrastructure Problem
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2026 - 9:25
    BitMart Card Review: A Practical Crypto Visa for Everyday Spending
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Mar 30, 2026 - 16:36
    Toobit Review 2026: Multi-Strategy Trading, High Leverage and Expanding Derivatives Ecosystem
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Apr 27, 2026 - 11:21
    Ripple CTO Emeritus Issues Crucial Warning Regarding Major Crypto Exchange
    Robinhood ripple
    Caroline Amosun
    News
    Apr 27, 2026 - 10:52
    'Bitcoin is Finally Outperforming S&P', Delphi Digital Analyst Reveals When It Might Stop
    Bitcoin
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Apr 27, 2026 - 9:49
    Ripple Teams up With South Korean Bank to Test Cross-Border Remittances
    Ripple News Remittances XRP
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Show all