Ripple CTO Emeritus Drops 'Goddamn Right' Meme to Solana's XRP Hype

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Ripple CTO emeritus David Schwartz recently engaged with an interesting take about XRP on X.

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XRP-friendly crypto exchange Bitrue had tweeted "XRP is nice this time of year and XRP is also nice all year," in response to Solana's post on X that "we hear XRP is nice this time of year."

Towards the weekend, Solana Foundation President Lily Liu triggered reactions from the crypto community when she said blockchain gaming is not coming back.

The Solana president's comment was pushed back by some in the crypto community, while others made fun out of it.

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An X user had reacted to Liu's take on blockchain gaming, saying he was switching chains (obviously as a joke), asking which chain he should go to. This, the Solana official X account responded: "we hear XRP is nice this time of year."

Engaging with Bitrue's post that shared Solana's tweet, Ripple CTO emeritus David Schwartz responded with a GIF meme that said: "You're goddamn right."

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The recent interaction on X is in line with the relationship between XRP and Solana. XRP landed on Solana last December through Hex Trust's wrapped XRP (wXRP) token, which is tradable alongside Ripple USD stablecoin (RLUSD) on the blockchain.

XRP Ledger activity spikes

In a recent tweet, XRPL validator Vet highlights increasing activity on XRP. This, he said, might be due to individuals vibe coding with new AI tools and scripts.

"We are seeing a lot more activity on XRP, perhaps due to people vibe coding with AI new tools and scripts," Vet wrote.

However, this positivity carries a bit of not too good news. Vet noted that this surge in activity often resulted in complex queries hitting public infra or scripts spamming transactions that were either not complete or failed for other reasons that they are not handled properly. In this light, Vet noted an XRP user days back burned in four payments over $2,000 in transaction fees on XRP.

"Have fun using the XRP Ledger but be careful when using it with funds, AI is only as good as you directing and overseeing it," Vet warned.