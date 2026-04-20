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    Ripple CTO Emeritus Clears up Misconceptions on Retirement

    By Caroline Amosun
    Mon, 20/04/2026 - 13:16
    David Schwartz explains his current role with Ripple as questions about his retirement from the firm surface, clearing up misconceptions on the matter.
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    Ripple CTO Emeritus Clears up Misconceptions on Retirement
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    Months have passed since David Schwartz officially retired from the position of CTO at Ripple around late last year. However, the Ripple veteran has remained extremely active since then.

    His continued social presence concerning Ripple-related matters has sparked curiosity across the crypto community about whether or not Schwartz is still holding his position in the firm.

    "I'm a board member," Schwartz declared

    After his retirement, Schwartz still holds the title of Ripple CTO Emeritus, sparking speculation about his engagements with the company.

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    On Monday, April 20, Schwartz clarified that he remains actively involved across multiple initiatives tied to Ripple and the XRP Ledger. 

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    Schwartz made the clarification after an X user questioned his position with sarcasm, asking if Schwartz had fully retired or was still contributing behind the scenes at Ripple.

    Schwartz declared that he is still a board member at Ripple while outlining other engagements he has in relation to the firm.

    According to Schwartz, he is still involved with the XRP Ledger Foundation and advises XRP-focused company Evernorth. He also mentioned that he talks to Ripple's XRP Ledger tech team as frequently as every two weeks.

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    Schwartz discusses asset collateralization risks

    The question appeared sarcastic as it came after Schwartz joined the ongoing debate about asset collateralization risks.

    While the debate raises concerns about whether certain digital assets are truly backed as claimed, Schwartz shared how to determine if an asset is fully collateralized.

    Thus, curiosity about Schwartz's professional status emerged following ongoing speculation. Nonetheless, his response has drawn the attention of the crypto community as it helped clarify the speculation.

    #ripple #XRP Ledger #XRP
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