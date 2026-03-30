Ripple CEO Recalls Buffett's Legendary Crypto Dig

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Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse recently took to the X social media network to note that there has been a massive change in the perception of the cryptocurrency industry by traditional finance.

The highly influential executive has recalled when traditional finance titans dismissed digital assets as nothing more than toxic speculation.

In particular, he recalled when crypto used to be called "rat poison" only for the technology to end up rewiring the financial system, with major global companies now exploring stablecoins and digital assets.

The "rat poison" dig

The infamous "rat poison" moniker has been immortalized by legendary investor Warren Buffett.

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During the 2018 Berkshire Hathaway annual shareholder meeting, Buffett aggressively one-upped his longtime business partner. This happened just months after Bitcoin had collapsed from its initial mainstream peak of nearly $20,000.

Buffett's colorful insult stems from his fundamental value-investing philosophy. The Oracle of Omaha has long maintained that assets must be inherently productive to hold any real intrinsic value. He famously favors established businesses that generate consistent cash flow, products, and dividends.

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The "ChatGPT moment"

Garlinghouse recently noted that Fortune 500 CEOs and boards are now actively asking their CFOs about stablecoin integration. He pointed out that the $3 trillion orchestrated in stablecoin payments last year is an eye-opener for corporate America. "This is the ChatGPT moment of crypto, and people [are seeing] stablecoins as the entry point into other blockchain-based and crypto solutions," he said.

At the same time, he did offer a slight warning about the current hype surrounding tokenization. Garlinghouse has stated that it must actually improve efficiency to be valuable: "Silicon Valley has a reputation of having a technology in search of a problem... Tokenization has very valuable applications, and there are some examples that I see, I don't quite get it," he said.

Gensler's "lawfare"

Garlinghouse has also praised the recent joint announcement by the SEC and CFTC acknowledging 16 digital assets as commodities as a "massive step forward." He has fiercely criticized the regulatory hostility of the past four years under the leadership of former SEC Chair Gary Gensler. "Instead of engaging in thoughtful rulemaking, it was lawfare. Let's attack the companies and drive them offshore," he said.