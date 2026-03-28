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    Ripple CEO Predicts Record Q1 With XRP, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Eyes End to 7-Month Loss Streak, Bitcoin Might Never Drop Below $59K — Top Weekly Crypto News

    By Dan Burgin
    Sat, 28/03/2026 - 21:58
    Crypto news digest: Ripple CEO predicts record Q1 with XRP; Shiba Inu eyes end to seven-month loss streak; BTC might never drop below $59,000 again.
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    Ripple CEO Predicts Record Q1 With XRP, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Eyes End to 7-Month Loss Streak, Bitcoin Might Never Drop Below $59K — Top Weekly Crypto News
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    XRP as 'Northstar': Ripple CEO predicts record Q1

    Brad Garlinghouse reveals how $2 billion in strategic acquisitions are positioning XRP as the "northstar" of global finance.

    Brad Garlinghouse, speaking on Fox Business, announced the beginning of a new era for digital assets. After a series of acquisitions totaling $2 billion, the company is preparing for a record quarter, while XRP has officially been recognized as the "northstar" of the company's development strategy.

    According to Garlinghouse, the $2 billion in investments is already bearing fruit. Two key divisions of the company are showing explosive growth, in his words: 

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    • Ripple Prime, where revenue from the Prime Brokerage division has already tripled since the acquisition. 
    • Ripple Treasury, a treasury platform that has become the gold standard for CFOs at Fortune 500 companies, allowing funds to be transferred in one minute instead of five days.

    Garlinghouse emphasized that Ripple’s business growth is directly tied to the utility of XRP. “Our Northstar is utility,” he said. The more real-world use cases for XRP gain trust, the stronger the entire ecosystem becomes.

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    Morgan Stanley enters crypto with lowest Bitcoin ETF fee

    Morgan Stanley is entering the spot Bitcoin ETF race with a 0.14% fee, signaling a new phase of price competition among major asset managers.

    Morgan Stanley is positioning itself aggressively in the spot Bitcoin ETF landscape, proposing a 0.14% expense ratio in its latest filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

    The pricing places the bank just below the current lowest-cost offerings in the market and signals the potential start of a new round of fee competition among issuers.

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    At 14 basis points, the proposed fee would slightly undercut the Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF, which currently carries a 0.15% expense ratio, and come in well below the iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF from BlackRock, priced at 0.25%.

    The move highlights how competition in the spot Bitcoin ETF market is shifting toward cost efficiency. With most products offering similar exposure to Bitcoin, differentiation has become increasingly limited, pushing issuers to compete on fees and distribution strength.

    Shiba Inu eyes end to seven-month loss streak 

    Shiba Inu is seeing strong network growth despite its unstable price movements as the amount of SHIB tokens burnt over the last day soars by 1,086%.

    Shiba Inu has suddenly flipped negative despite showing signs of a potential rally early on. However, its network activity suggests sentiments are still positive.

    Apart from its strong network performance, which is evident in its substantial increases in daily burn rate, the leading meme asset has also seen repeated price rallies, which has further fueled demand from investors.

    While the overall market performance remains pretty weak compared to early 2025 levels, Shiba Inu has seen sentiment flip mildly positive in March, suggesting that it may be on track to end its long streak of steady monthly losses.

    Bitcoin might never drop below $59K again

    A widely followed technical indicator has just crossed a massive psychological threshold.

    Blockstream CEO and cypherpunk Adam Back recently noted on X that Bitcoin's 200-week moving average (200WMA) has officially surpassed the $59,000 mark.

    The 200-week moving average is widely viewed as the most crucial "make-it-or-break-it" level for Bitcoin. The metric calculates the average closing price of the asset over the previous 200 weeks. 

    It smoothes out volatility, which is why it is considered to be highly reliable for tracking long-term trends. Historically, the 200WMA has functioned as the line in the sand during brutal bear markets. 

    When Bitcoin suffers severe drawdowns from its all-time highs, this moving average has traditionally acted as the bedrock support level. At this level, institutional and retail accumulation usually takes place. 

    #Ripple News #Brad Garlinghouse #XRP #Morgan Stanley #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction #Bitcoin #Adam Back
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