Rain Launches OpenClaw and AI-Ready SDK and $5 Million Grant Program for Prediction Market Builders

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A $5 million grant program and an OpenClaw-compatible, AI agent-ready software development kit (SDK) have been announced by Rain , a decentralized prediction market protocol, to enable developers and creators to build and launch their own independent prediction market platforms.

With the help of Rain's protocol, builders will be able to develop and launch fully independent prediction market platforms, and increase access to prediction market infrastructure, rather than being limited to interacting with existing markets. The SDK is designed to work with newly developed AI agent frameworks like OpenClaw, which represent a larger trend in AI toward systems that can carry out tasks instead of just producing answers.

Following global trends

Jensen Huang, the CEO of NVIDIA, recently described this shift as a move toward more autonomous digital agents capable of performing real work. With its modular tools for building, pricing, trading, and resolving prediction markets, Rain's SDK is well-positioned to support this trend.

The new system eliminates the need for centralized approval procedures and conventional coding workflows by enabling developers and AI agents to create functional prediction markets from a single prompt. According to Rain, with OPenClaw compatibility, this strategy lowers entry barriers and allows builders to move from idea to live market product much faster than traditional development workflows.

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A massive milestone for the prediction markets industry and a testament to the infrastructure we're building. @Enlivex https://t.co/Fs4p7UfGuH — Rain (@Rain__Protocol) March 18, 2026

The announcement coincides with a rise in interest in prediction markets, which have become more visible thanks to platforms like Kalshi and Polymarket. Rain contends that a large portion of the current ecosystem is still comparatively centralized, despite the fact that these platforms have drawn substantial valuations.

Solving existing issues

Instead of allowing independent market creation, existing APIs and SDKs usually limit developers to interacting with markets created by the platform itself. By providing full-stack infrastructure that enables developers to create, launch, and operate their own prediction market platforms directly, Rain's protocol aims to overcome this restriction.

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The $5 million grant program consists of $2 million designated for a rewards system aimed at encouraging continuous activity across the ecosystem and $3 million for development grants of up to $50,000 per project. In addition to the funding, the protocol offers a revenue-sharing model, whereby builders get 0.5 percent of the trading volume generated by their platforms. This model is designed to provide a direct and predictable incentive tied to platform usage.

This commission, which is derived from Rain's token allocation, is meant to offer a reliable source of income linked to platform usage. According to Rain CEO Roy Shaham, the initiative's focused on shifting how prediction market platforms are built, making it easier for developers and creators to move from consumer market data to creating and launching their own products.

The company presents its funding program and SDK as a component of a larger initiative to broaden the scope of use cases and applications in decentralized prediction markets industry, enabling a wider range of developers and AI-driven systems to create new platforms, use cases, and applications within the category.