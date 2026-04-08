Polygon Labs In Talks To Raise Up To $100 Million For Payments Unit

According to a new report from The Information, Polygon Labs is currently in early-stage talks with investors to raise up to $100 million. The fresh capital is earmarked for the launch and expansion of a dedicated stablecoin payments business.

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Specific investors and exact valuation details have not yet been disclosed, but it is clear that Polygon is heavily focusing on infrastructure.

Driving on-chain volume

Polygon hopes to significantly drive up the volume of stablecoin transactions settled directly on its Layer-2 network with the help of its own crypto payment infrastructure.

This is a rather unorthodox pivot for the company. It is notoriously rare for a core blockchain developer to step directly into the highly scrutinized and heavily regulated payments business.

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This $100 million funding push is just the latest in a series of bold moves by Polygon Labs to capture a larger share of the global digital payments market.

The groundwork for this new payments unit was laid earlier this year. In January 2026, Polygon Labs entered into strategic agreements with the cryptocurrency exchange and ATM provider Coinme, as well as the Web3 development platform Sequence.

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Combined with the proposed $100 million raise, these strategic partnerships are positioning Polygon to transition from a pure blockchain provider into a full-stack payments processor, setting the stage for direct competition with traditional fintech giants like Stripe.

Earlier this month, the Polygon network also activated a major technical upgrade known as the "Giugliano" hardfork on its mainnet