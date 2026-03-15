Playnance and KGeN Announce Distribution Partnership Targeting Gaming Communities

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In order to increase access to its blockchain-based gaming ecosystem through KGeN's international network of gaming communities, Playnance has announced a partnership with the gaming distribution protocol KGeN.

Utilizing KGeN's infrastructure

KGeN's VeriFi distribution protocol, which the company claims connects projects to a network of more than 53 million verified users across more than 60 countries, is linked to Playnance's on-chain gaming infrastructure through the agreement.

Additionally, the network has over 30,000 gaming communities and clans that are active in thousands of colleges. In order to map user engagement and participation within gaming ecosystems, KGeN claims that its platform has gathered over 2 billion player attributes.

Fueling blockchain gaming since 2020

Founded in 2020, Playnance is a Web3 infrastructure company that creates blockchain-based gaming and prediction platforms that are intended to be integrated with popular gaming audiences. According to the company, over 10,000 games are supported by its systems, which currently handle about 2 million on-chain transactions every day.

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In order to increase the distribution of its goods and gaming environments to communities that are already involved in the platform's gaming ecosystem, Playnance intends to integrate with KGeN's network under the partnership.

KGeN community leaders, content producers and influencers taking part in Playnance's Be The Boss program are also anticipated to be involved in the partnership. Customized social casino environments built on Playnance's infrastructure can be launched and distributed directly within their own communities by creators and community operators thanks to that initiative.

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The strategy is intended to maintain autonomous audience distribution while enabling community-led gaming environments to function within the larger Playnance ecosystem. According to Playnance, the platform may grow through creator-led distribution throughout gaming communities linked to KGeN's player and clan network as more creators join the program.