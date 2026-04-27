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    Only 43 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Added to Exchanges in 24 Hours, Hinting at Decreasing Inflows

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Mon, 27/04/2026 - 9:20
    Shiba Inu's exchange netflows are calming down which can create a possibility of a proper market recovery.
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    Only 43 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Added to Exchanges in 24 Hours, Hinting at Decreasing Inflows
    Cover image via depositphotos.com

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    As exchange-related metrics start to decline, Shiba Inu is exhibiting early indications of decreasing sell pressure.

    Shiba Inu's mild exchange injection

    About 43 billion SHIB have been added to exchanges over the last 24 hours, which seems modest in comparison to earlier spikes. The pace of inflows is slowing, which is more significant than the actual number, even though they are still positive. Reduced immediate sell pressure usually results from lower inflows, particularly for assets that have been declining.

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    This transition is supported by on-chain data. Exchange reserves have hardly fluctuated, indicating that major holders have not made any aggressive repositioning. Net flows are still marginally positive, indicating that more SHIB is coming into exchanges than going out. This type of flattening frequently occurs in transitional periods, when sellers begin to lose steam but buyers are not yet fully committed.

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    That hesitancy is reflected in the pricing structure. After a protracted decline, SHIB is currently consolidating within a narrow ascending channel. Although constructive, the structure is insufficient to confirm a reversal. The price is still below the downward-sloping key moving averages. This maintains the overall trend's pessimism, even in the face of temporary stabilization.

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    Breakout possibility reduced

    Volume also does not show conviction. The channel's recent candles are backed by comparatively low participation, which reduces the possibility of a breakout. Instead of showing a distinct directional push, momentum indicators like RSI are hovering around neutral levels, suggesting a balance between buyers and sellers.

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    From a probabilistic perspective, a minor breakout attempt or the continuation of sideways movement are more likely than an abrupt trend reversal. SHIB must break above the channel's upper boundary and regain higher moving averages, with volume supporting the move, for the shift to be significant.

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    In the absence of that, the current structure runs the risk of becoming yet another lower high within a larger decline. Over the next few sessions, investors should keep an eye on exchange inflows.

    If inflows kept falling or turned into net outflows, the argument for accumulation would be strengthened, and downside risk would be decreased. If inflows resume, particularly in tandem with growing reserves, it would indicate fresh selling pressure and would probably render the current consolidation invalid.

    #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
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