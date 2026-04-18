AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    Most Important Bitcoin (BTC) Price Test in 2026, Ethereum (ETH) Hits Ceiling, XRP Will Go Parabolic If Price Growth Accelerates: Crypto Market Review

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Sat, 18/04/2026 - 0:01
    Market might go in the wrong direction if top-tier assets fail to regain momentum after key breakthroughs.
    Advertisement
    Most Important Bitcoin (BTC) Price Test in 2026, Ethereum (ETH) Hits Ceiling, XRP Will Go Parabolic If Price Growth Accelerates: Crypto Market Review
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Google
    Advertisement

    A pivotal technical moment that could determine Bitcoin's course for the upcoming months is quickly approaching. The 100-day EMA has emerged as the most important barrier, as Bitcoin attempts to recover important structural levels following a protracted downtrend and a dramatic correction earlier this year.

    Bitcoin's inability to break through

    A distinct bearish structure has given way to a compression phase in price action, creating a tightening triangle pattern. This configuration usually precedes a breakout, but the price's response to overhead resistance will determine the direction.

    Article image
    BTC/USDT Chart by TradingView

    At the moment, Bitcoin is testing the 100 EMA from below and pushing against the upper boundary of that formation. This level is a medium-term trend filter, not just another moving average. BTC has continuously failed to recover it during the recent decline, and each rejection has resulted in additional declines.

    HOT Stories
    Most Important Bitcoin (BTC) Price Test in 2026, Ethereum (ETH) Hits Ceiling, XRP Will Go Parabolic If Price Growth Accelerates: Crypto Market Review Ripple Exec Slams Anti-Crypto Documentary Directed by 'The O.C.' Star

    100 EMA break possibility

    A verified break above the 100 EMA would indicate a structural change, meaning that buyers are taking back control of the market and bearish momentum is waning. Indicators of momentum are already pointing in that direction.

    Advertisement

    While volume has begun to increase during upward movements, RSI is moving into bullish territory, indicating growing buying pressure. Although it usually encourages breakout attempts, this combination does not ensure continuation until all resistance has been overcome.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 04/17/2026 - 12:29
    Dogecoin Holders Suggest Elon Musk's X Money Absorbed 3 Billion DOGE, $2 XRP Risks Causing $10 Million Single Liquidation on Hyperliquid, Binance's Fresh Delistings Target Ethereum DeFi Space: Morning Crypto Report
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    In general, the market is still unstable. Bitcoin remains below the 200 EMA, which continues to trend downward, reinforcing the idea that the macro trend has not yet reversed.

    Advertisement

    Because of this, the current test is even more crucial because, should BTC fail, the rejection could push the price back toward the triangle's lower edge and possibly start another selling wave.

    However, there are serious ramifications if the breakout continues. Regaining the 100 EMA would pave the way to higher resistance levels and probably spur fresh market activity, especially on altcoins that depend on the directional strength of Bitcoin.

    Ethereum pursuing major goals

    Ethereum's price is pushing straight into the 100-day EMA, one of the most significant resistance zones in the current market structure, as it approaches a crucial turning point. ETH is currently testing what can only be called a ceiling that has continuously limited upside attempts after weeks of a slow recovery from its February lows.

    A distinct change in momentum can be seen in the recent price action. With the help of improving short-term moving averages and growing buying pressure, Ethereum has been hitting higher lows and continuously rising.

    ETH has returned to the $2,400-$2,500 range, where the 100 EMA is currently located, thanks to this recovery phase. But even though there was a brief push above this level, the move is unconfirmed.

    Violation not a breakout

    That distinction is important. There has only been a violation of the 100 EMA, not a complete break. Although the price is close to it, this is still more of a test than a breakout in the absence of a clear close above and follow-through.

    Article image
    ETH/USDT Chart by TradingView

    In the past, Ethereum has experienced difficulties at this precise level during downtrends, frequently being rejected before falling further or going into prolonged consolidation. The present is crucial because of this.

    Ethereum would essentially move out of recovery mode and into the early phases of a sustained uptrend if there were a verified break above the 100 EMA. Additionally, it would pave the way for the next significant barrier, the 200 EMA, which represents the larger trend reversal zone.

    Tension is highlighted by momentum indicators. Although the RSI is rising and reflecting increased demand, it is not yet at levels that indicate a strong bullish continuation. Although volume has increased, it is still insufficient to confirm a clear breakout.

    Ethereum is practically on the verge of a change in regime. Whether the current recovery develops into a trend reversal or fades back into consolidation depends on the difference between a breakout and another rejection.

    XRP's market acceleration

    The long-term decline of XRP is beginning to end, and the current price structure indicates that the asset is about to enter a stage where acceleration is feasible. XRP is currently forming a rounded bottom after months of lower highs and ongoing selling pressure.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 04/17/2026 - 09:30
    XRP on Track for Most Successful Week Since March, But $1.44 'Seller Wall' Stands in Way: What Could Go Wrong?
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    If confirmed, this is a classic reversal pattern that frequently precedes stronger upside moves. The price has recently moved away from its consolidation base and toward the $1.45-$1.50 range, breaking above short-term resistance.

    A series of higher lows since February supports this move, suggesting that buyers are gradually taking charge. The claim that bearish momentum is waning is strengthened by the breakout above the downward trendline.

    XRP's long-term future unclear

    Technically, XRP is still below its main long-term resistance levels, especially the declining 100 and 200 EMA. The distance between the price and those indicators is getting closer, though.

    Reversals usually start with compression and a slow recovery of lost territory rather than an instant breakout. Acceleration is crucial in this situation. A rounded bottom alone does not ensure a parabolic move, but it does set the stage for one.

    The structure will change from recovery to expansion if XRP can continue on its current course and break through the next resistance zone close to the 100 EMA. At this point, momentum feeds on itself, and sidelined capital begins to reenter, making parabolic behavior possible.

    #XRP #Bitcoin #Ethereum
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 17, 2026 - 20:17
    Ripple Exec Slams Anti-Crypto Documentary Directed by 'The O.C.' Star
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    NewsBreaking
    Apr 17, 2026 - 17:23
    Breaking: XRP Goes Live on Solana
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Breaking the RWA Value Monopoly: Zoomex Launches SpaceX Token Airdrop Carnival, Sharing a $300,000 Reward Pool
    AriseAlpha Unveils Free AI Crypto & Stock Trading Bots for Automated Investing Solutions (2026)
    Zoomex Launches ZoomexStocks: Trade Global Equities with USDT + Limited-Time Fee Rebate Campaign
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2026 - 9:25
    BitMart Card Review: A Practical Crypto Visa for Everyday Spending
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Mar 30, 2026 - 16:36
    Toobit Review 2026: Multi-Strategy Trading, High Leverage and Expanding Derivatives Ecosystem
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Mar 26, 2026 - 17:22
    Top Crypto Cards 2026: Guide
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Mar 25, 2026 - 19:37
    Interview: Sameep Singhania on Building KalqiX and the Future of On-Chain Trading
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    Crypto Market Review, News
    Apr 18, 2026 - 0:01
    Most Important Bitcoin (BTC) Price Test in 2026, Ethereum (ETH) Hits Ceiling, XRP Will Go Parabolic If Price Growth Accelerates: Crypto Market Review
    XRP Bitcoin Ethereum
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Apr 17, 2026 - 20:17
    Ripple Exec Slams Anti-Crypto Documentary Directed by 'The O.C.' Star
    Ripple News Stuart Alderoty
    Alex Dovbnya
    News, Breaking
    Apr 17, 2026 - 17:23
    Breaking: XRP Goes Live on Solana
    Solana News XRP News Decentralized Finance
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all