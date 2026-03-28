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    Morgan Stanley Enters Crypto With Lowest Bitcoin ETF Fee

    By Dan Burgin
    Sat, 28/03/2026 - 9:56
    Morgan Stanley is entering the spot Bitcoin ETF race with a 0.14% fee, signaling a new phase of price competition among major asset managers.
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    Morgan Stanley Enters Crypto With Lowest Bitcoin ETF Fee
    Cover image via U.Today
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    Morgan Stanley is positioning itself aggressively in the spot Bitcoin ETF landscape, proposing a 0.14% expense ratio in its latest filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

    The pricing places the bank just below the current lowest-cost offerings in the market and signals the potential start of a new round of fee competition among issuers.

    Article image
    Source: SEC

    At 14 basis points, the proposed fee would slightly undercut the Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF, which currently carries a 0.15% expense ratio, and come in well below the iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF from BlackRock, priced at 0.25%.

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    Morgan Stanley moves to undercut rivals in Bitcoin ETF market

    The move highlights how competition in the spot Bitcoin ETF market is shifting toward cost efficiency. With most products offering similar exposure to Bitcoin, differentiation has become increasingly limited, pushing issuers to compete on fees and distribution strength.

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    Morgan Stanley’s pricing strategy appears designed to quickly gain market share in a crowded field where even minor cost differences can influence allocation decisions. By undercutting competitors, the firm is signaling its intent to attract both institutional and retail inflows in a market where scale is critical.

    According to Bloomberg’s ETF analysts Eric Balchunas, lower fees reduce friction for financial advisors when recommending products, particularly within large wealth management platforms.

    Morgan Stanley’s entry carries additional weight due to the scale of its wealth management business. With approximately 16,000 financial advisors and trillions of dollars in client assets under oversight, even small allocation shifts could translate into significant capital flows.

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    This distribution advantage means that pricing is not just a competitive lever but a strategic tool. A lower-cost ETF could be more easily integrated into client portfolios across the firm’s advisory network, accelerating adoption.

    The implication is that fee competition alone may not determine winners, but when combined with strong distribution, it can significantly amplify market impact.

    Maturing ETF market driven by cost and access

    The broader trend reflects a maturing digital asset investment landscape, where Bitcoin exposure is increasingly packaged into traditional financial products. As more institutional players enter the space, the focus is shifting from novelty to efficiency, transparency, and accessibility.

    As reported by U.Today, in the first half of 2026, Morgan Stanley plans to introduce trading capabilities for Bitcoin, Ether, and Solana on its E*Trade platform via a partnership with infrastructure provider Zerohash.

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    By entering below existing low-cost benchmarks, the firm is not only competing for flows but also helping redefine expectations around pricing in the Bitcoin ETF market.

    Ultimately, the filing reflects a calculated approach to entering a competitive but rapidly growing segment. Rather than differentiating through structure or features, Morgan Stanley is leveraging price leadership and distribution strength to carve out its position.

    #Morgan Stanley #Bicoin ETF
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