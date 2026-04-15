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    'Million Possibilities, One Solution': Michael Saylor Outlines Strategy for 1,000,000 BTC Milestone

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Wed, 15/04/2026 - 15:12
    Michael Saylor, Strategy Chairman, hits X timelines with fresh Bitcoin endorsement that may actually be a 1,000,000 BTC goal confirmation as the company now absorbs thousands via STRC everyday.
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    'Million Possibilities, One Solution': Michael Saylor Outlines Strategy for 1,000,000 BTC Milestone
    Cover image via U.Today

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    Michael Saylor, known for his aggressive corporate Bitcoin acquisition strategy, published another post today that at first glance appears to be a classic endorsement move for the flagship cryptocurrency but, in reality, may signal something more fundamental. 

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    The caption for the picture of Saylor holding an all-orange rubiks cube was “Millions of Possibilities, One Solution,” and the solution in question is likely to be not BTC, but STRC.

    Against the backdrop of record issuance levels for the new STRC preferred shares, this message reads more like a teaser for reaching the one million BTC mark on the balance sheet of Strategy, the company Saylor leads

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    According to this week’s report, starting April 13, the STRC mechanism continues converting market liquidity into direct Bitcoin purchases. Over the current week, funds have already been raised to acquire 17,284.73 BTC, according to strc.live data.

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    "One solution" that may help Saylor make it to one million BTC

    The company’s reserves may have already surpassed 800,000 BTC, and to reach the target of one million BTC, Saylor & Co. need to increase their stack by another 20%. At the current pace, averaging 9,000 BTC per working week, Strategy could complete this plan within the next 24 weeks, effectively by the end of 2026.

    Article image
    Strategy Stretch Preferred, Real-time ATM activity and Bitcoin purchase tracking, Source: strc.live

    This is why Saylor may be referring to STRC as the “one solution,” positioning it as the primary funding lever for corporate Bitcoin accumulation. The instrument enables BTC purchases by exploiting the spread between the cost of capital and the asset’s yield. 

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    At present, STRC's issuance volume remains efficient, and shares trade at parity to $100, reinforcing the model’s sustainability under current Bitcoin market conditions. As a matter of fact, the company has reached breakeven on its Bitcoin holdings, which are now valued at just over $57.7 billion.

    #Michael Saylor #Bitcoin #Strategy News #Bitcoin News #MicroStrategy
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