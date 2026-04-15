'Million Possibilities, One Solution': Michael Saylor Outlines Strategy for 1,000,000 BTC Milestone

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Michael Saylor, known for his aggressive corporate Bitcoin acquisition strategy, published another post today that at first glance appears to be a classic endorsement move for the flagship cryptocurrency but, in reality, may signal something more fundamental.

Advertisement

The caption for the picture of Saylor holding an all-orange rubiks cube was “Millions of Possibilities, One Solution,” and the solution in question is likely to be not BTC, but STRC.

Against the backdrop of record issuance levels for the new STRC preferred shares, this message reads more like a teaser for reaching the one million BTC mark on the balance sheet of Strategy, the company Saylor leads.

According to this week’s report, starting April 13, the STRC mechanism continues converting market liquidity into direct Bitcoin purchases. Over the current week, funds have already been raised to acquire 17,284.73 BTC, according to strc.live data.

Advertisement

"One solution" that may help Saylor make it to one million BTC

The company’s reserves may have already surpassed 800,000 BTC, and to reach the target of one million BTC, Saylor & Co. need to increase their stack by another 20%. At the current pace, averaging 9,000 BTC per working week, Strategy could complete this plan within the next 24 weeks, effectively by the end of 2026.

Strategy Stretch Preferred, Real-time ATM activity and Bitcoin purchase tracking, Source: strc.live

This is why Saylor may be referring to STRC as the “one solution,” positioning it as the primary funding lever for corporate Bitcoin accumulation. The instrument enables BTC purchases by exploiting the spread between the cost of capital and the asset’s yield.

Advertisement

At present, STRC's issuance volume remains efficient, and shares trade at parity to $100, reinforcing the model’s sustainability under current Bitcoin market conditions. As a matter of fact, the company has reached breakeven on its Bitcoin holdings, which are now valued at just over $57.7 billion.