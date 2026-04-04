'Midnight Isn't Hurting Cardano,' Insider Defends Charles Hoskinson's Vision

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

A Cardano DRep, dori, has come out boldly in defense of the privacy-focused chain Midnight (NIGHT) and to counter negative sentiments about it. In a community post on X, dori maintained that Midnight is neither hurting Cardano (ADA) nor competing with it.

Advertisement

Cardano DRep says Midnight is partner chain

Dori’s message to the Cardano community comes as some believe that Charles Hoskinson has turned attention to NIGHT and left ADA to suffer. However, dori argues that Midnight is not meant to replace or compete with Cardano but serve as a "partner chain."

In its role as a partner chain, Midnight is meant to fill technical gaps. That is, while Cardano handles the main blockchain functions, Midnight provides extra capabilities like privacy and scalability. The Cardano DRep believes that they complement one another to make the ecosystem stronger.

I think the negative sentiment around Midnight is way overblown. Midnight isn't competing with Cardano. It's a complementary partner chain that fills in the gaps in scalability and functionality. And there is not a single person in this ecosystem who can replace the role… https://t.co/3jdSPPUVUG — dori (@dori_coin) April 4, 2026

According to dori, privacy-focused technology is gaining traction across the global space with institutional users like banks, companies and governments. These institutional users do not want all their financial data in the public and Midnight serves to meet that need, which is absent in Cardano.

Dori insists that many blockchains are now investing heavily in privacy, and Midnight arrived just at the right time to meet users’ demands. He lauded Hoskinson for having the vision to respond to market demands ahead of competitors.

"Privacy is essential for regulatory compliance, institutional participation, and real-world adoption , and Midnight clearly has a positive role to play in the Cardano ecosystem," dori emphasized.

As U.Today reported, Charles Hoskinson has gone ahead to propose a new path for token design that focuses on controlled supply and sustainability. Hoskinson’s model is a shift from the conventional inflationary reward models to a protocol-level revenue approach.

The aim is for Midnight to depend less on outside incentives and rely on network utility and economic sustainability.

Midnight mainnet launch signals new phase

Dori also defended the vision of Hoskinson and the leadership role he continues to play in the space.

He argues that the Cardano founder still has major influence in the crypto industry and the community needs him because no one else can currently replace him.

The Cardano DRep reiterated that Midnight is not a distraction from Cardano’s development.