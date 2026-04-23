MetaMask Co-Founder Quits After 10 Years

Advertisement

Dan Finlay, the co-founder of the ubiquitous cryptocurrency wallet MetaMask, has announced his departure from blockchain software company Consensys. He had spent more than a decade building the platform.

The Web3 pioneer cited severe burnout as the primary reason for his exit. "Today is my last day at Consensys, where I've been building MetaMask for over ten years," Finlay said on X (formerly Twitter) early Thursday morning.

"I'm burned out and need to spend time with my family. Wishing the team the best — they have an amazing road ahead of them."

Ethereum Foundation core developer Tim Beiko was among the first to publicly thank him. "Thank you for everything! Hard to overstate the impact MM has had on growing this entire space, can’t imagine the toll it must have taken over a decade," Beiko wrote. "Glad to hear you’ll be taking care of yourself."

Advertisement

The Web3 architect

Before Metamask, the concept of easily interacting with decentralized applications (DApps) was virtually nonexistent (unless you were extremely tech-savvy). MetaMask was the very first browser extension cryptocurrency wallet.

The extension made it possible for users to securely connect and interact with blockchain-based applications directly from their web browsers.

Advertisement

Finlay's technical contributions shaped the foundation of modern self-custody.

He has also designed the first version of "Snaps," which allows third-party developers to safely expand the wallet's capabilities. He has also created "The Gator," the first iteration of MetaMask's readable permissions smart account.

I am over the moon that we recently finally shipped advanced permissions," he said in his statement, adding that it was a "big missing piece" that he looks forward to using as a regular consumer.

An unlikely path

Before diving into blockchain, he worked as a full-stack software developer at Apple in Cupertino from 2013 to 2016.

For over five years, he owned and operated "Tricera-Tops," a custom screen-printing business run out of his garage.

He also spent years as an educator and entertainer. He has spent some time teaching kids how to make video games and websites for the City of Oakland, working as a chess instructor, and even performing in unscripted comedy shows for ComedySportz in San Jose for nearly seven years.