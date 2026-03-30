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    Key Reason Why Strategy Didn’t Buy Any Bitcoin (BTC)

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Mon, 30/03/2026 - 16:03
    Strategy, the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin, abruptly halted its aggressive accumulation streak during the final week of March. .
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    Key Reason Why Strategy Didn’t Buy Any Bitcoin (BTC)
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    Strategy, the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin, has uncharacteristically made no announcement regarding fresh Bitcoin purchases during the final week of March. 

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    The software company did not sell any shares or buy any new Bitcoin between March 23 and March 29. 

    Obviously, cryptocurrency market participants are now wondering what's behind the sudden U-turn. 

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    Breaking the Monday tradition 

    Typically, Saylor posts a cryptic graphic featuring colored dots on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, which is then predictably followed by a formal 8:00 AM announcement on Monday. 

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    However, market observers quickly noticed the absence of the "Saylor dots" on Sunday, March 29. 

    The company then abstained from any stock sales or Bitcoin purchases throughout the prior week.

    The pause does not indicate that Strategy's conviction in Bitcoin has somehow waned. 

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    According to crypto market commentator Brian Brookshire, the main reason for the halt boils down to the performance of MicroStrategy's stock and related financial instruments. 

    Brookshire noted that STRC failed to hit par value last week. Combined with a downturn in the MSTR common share price amid broader market weakness, the financial conditions simply were not favorable enough to execute the company's standard playbook.

    MicroStrategy's current accumulation model relies on selling its own equity at a premium to raise capital for Bitcoin purchases. 

    The corporate giant appears content to simply hold its existing stash until the math becomes favorable again,

    Between mid-February and late March 2026, Strategy started aggressive accumulation. In late February and early March, its weekly acquisitions ranged from roughly 600 to 3,000 BTC at price points hovering around the $67,000 mark. On March 9 and March 16, Strategy accelerated its buying power, acquiring roughly 18,000 and 22,000 BTC, respectively. 

    #Bitcoin News #Strategy News
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