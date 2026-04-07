AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    'I'm Just Too Lazy': Ripple CTO Emeritus Schwartz Shuts Down Speculation about Solo XRPL Project

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Tue, 7/04/2026 - 11:32
    Ripple CTO Emeritus David Schwartz shuts down rumors of a solo XRPL project with a surprising "lazy" admission.
    Advertisement
    'I'm Just Too Lazy': Ripple CTO Emeritus Schwartz Shuts Down Speculation about Solo XRPL Project
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Google

    David Schwartz, Ripple CTO Emeritus and one of the key architects of XRP Ledger, has dispelled rumors of him launching his own independent startup. Responding to questions from the XRP community about plans for going solo after he officially changed his role at Ripple at the end of 2025, Schwartz, in his characteristic ironic manner, stated that he is "too lazy" for that.

    Advertisement

    Nevertheless, he is not sitting idle and is instead of building a new project on the basis of XRP Ledger, as well as focusing on maintaining the stability of the existing network.

    Why XRPL node might be too fast for its own good

    This week, for the first time in a long while, Schwartz published data on the performance of his personal XRPL node over the past 14 days, which, incidentally, sparked an intense discussion about imperfections in the rippled code on which XRP Ledger is built.

    HOT Stories
    Grayscale Recognizes XRP Ledger as Pioneer In Post-Quantum Cryptography Will Bitcoin Hold $70,000 the Third Time? Hyperliquid's (HYPE) Second Bullish Elliot Wave, Crucial Ethereum (ETH) Resistance Battle: Crypto Market Review

    As a result of the discussion, Schwartz acknowledged the existence of an ironic bug, if it can be called that, where two servers located in the same data center operate so perfectly with minimal latency that the XRPL protection algorithm may interpret their high-speed data exchange as a DDoS attack and terminate the connection. 

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 04/07/2026 - 05:38
    Grayscale Recognizes XRP Ledger as Pioneer In Post-Quantum Cryptography
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    Schwartz’s transition to the status of CTO Emeritus became a notable event not only for Ripple but for the crypto industry as a whole. While XRP is trading in the range of $1.30, theoretical battles with the SEC have definitively moved into the past. Schwartz de facto remains the ultimate arbiter of whether XRPL operates as intended.

    Advertisement

    In this context, his refusal to create his own project can be interpreted as a positive signal for investors, as the main thinker behind Ripple does not intend to fragment liquidity and market attention, remaining committed to the architecture he has been building for more than a decade.

    #Ripple News #XRPL #XRP #XRP Ledger #XRP News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 7, 2026 - 10:52
    10,000,000 Cardano Holders Top 424 as Price Fights to Come Back
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Apr 7, 2026 - 9:33
    41% Average Losses Hit XRP Wallets: Opportunity or Warning?
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    ChangeNOW Launches Fast Track Program for Early Stage Crypto Wallet Monetization
    MEXC Announces USD1 Launchpool Event with 1,500,000 WLFI Prize Pool
    ADI Chain Announces ADI Predictstreet as the Official Prediction Market Partner of The FIFA World Cup 2026™, Marking the Launch of Its First Consumer-Facing Ecosystem Project
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Mar 30, 2026 - 16:36
    Toobit Review 2026: Multi-Strategy Trading, High Leverage and Expanding Derivatives Ecosystem
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Mar 26, 2026 - 17:22
    Top Crypto Cards 2026: Guide
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Mar 25, 2026 - 19:37
    Interview: Sameep Singhania on Building KalqiX and the Future of On-Chain Trading
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Apr 7, 2026 - 11:32
    'I'm Just Too Lazy': Ripple CTO Emeritus Schwartz Shuts Down Speculation about Solo XRPL Project
    Ripple News XRPL XRP XRP Ledger XRP News
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Apr 7, 2026 - 10:52
    10,000,000 Cardano Holders Top 424 as Price Fights to Come Back
    Cardano
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Apr 7, 2026 - 9:33
    41% Average Losses Hit XRP Wallets: Opportunity or Warning?
    XRP XRP Price Prediction XRP News
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Show all