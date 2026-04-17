Hyperliquid (HYPE) Hits 60-Day High as Arthur Hayes Announces HIP4

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As price action and underlying platform metrics line up for what may turn out to be one of the more important shifts in the current altcoin cycle, Hyperliquid is entering a critical phase.

Surprising strength of Hyperliquid

In addition to speculative momentum, the asset has risen to a 60-day high, thanks to a noticeable increase in protocol-level performance, particularly revenue. HYPE is in a clear uptrend from a technical perspective. Since early March, the asset's price structure has formed higher highs and higher lows, breaking above both its short- and midterm moving averages.

At least for the time being, momentum is still strong, and the current consolidation close to regional highs points to continuation rather than exhaustion.

The underlying support is what sets this move apart from other altcoin rallies. While total value locked is close to $4.8 billion, Hyperliquid's annualized revenue is approaching $700 million. These metrics show consistent use, especially in perpetual futures trading, rather than being inflated by idle capital.

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This pattern is further supported by the revenue chart on DeFiLIama, which displays steady spikes and increased baseline activity in recent months. To put it briefly, the platform is successfully monetizing its expansion rather than merely expanding.

Introduction of binary options

The launch of HIP4, which permits binary options trading on HyperliquidX, was recently highlighted by Arthur Hayes. His opinion is clear: this feature could lead to an explosion of volume, and his bold forecasts put HYPE at $150 over time.

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However, binary options drastically alter the platform's risk profile. Because users are essentially placing bets on discrete outcomes within predetermined time frames, these instruments are inherently highly speculative. Positions either resolve profitably or go to zero; there is neither partial hedging nor gradual exposure. This creates a high-turnover environment, which is great for generating fees but puts participants at serious risk.

This has two implications for Hyperliquid. On one hand, binary options have the potential to significantly boost revenue, liquidity and trading volume, supporting the bullish view of HYPE as a protocol token. On the other hand, rapid loss cycles and excessive leverage can increase systemic volatility.

At this point, Hyperliquid is positioning itself as a high-performance trading hub based on aggressive product expansion and capital efficiency, rather than just a derivatives platform. HYPE's current breakout might just be the beginning of a longer repricing cycle if HIP4 produces the anticipated volume growth.