'Hunting Bears': Michael Saylor Posts New Bitcoin (BTC) Endorsement Amid $44 Billion Funding Push

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The planet’s chief Bitcoin optimist, Michael Saylor, is once again in the spotlight. This morning, he published a laconic post on X titled “Bear Hunt Announcement,” attaching a photo of himself styled as Neo from The Matrix.

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Behind this bold imagery, however, stand the very real and very large numbers that his company, Strategy, is moving into the most extensive phase of cryptocurrency accumulation in the past 5.5 years since adopting the Bitcoin Standard.

Michael Saylor's "Matrix" post signals start of $44 billion Bitcoin move

In fact, the main news of this week related to Strategy and Saylor is not the "Matrix"-style post but the official confirmation of a new plan to raise record capital for BTC purchases. As became known recently, the company will deploy a $44.1 billion program split into two parts, of which $21 billion will come from an equity offering and another $21 billion from debt instruments to be issued during 2025-2027.

As of the latest update, Strategy has already accumulated a significant amount of Bitcoin, holding 762,099 BTC on its balance sheet. Still, Saylor does not hide that the ultimate goal of this stage is to bring reserves to one million Bitcoin, making the company the largest public holder of the asset in history.

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What's happening behind the scenes is also notable. According to the latest SEC filing for last week, the company purchased another 1,031 BTC at an average price of about $74,326. It is worth recalling that Bitcoin is currently attempting to stabilize around the $71,000 level.

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A key company metric showing Bitcoin efficiency per share has increased by 5.1% since the start of the year, which somewhat reassures investors concerned about equity dilution from new issuances and the fact that Strategy is currently experiencing a 6% drawdown on its Bitcoin portfolio.