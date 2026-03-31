AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    How to Track Your Bitcoin With CoinStats

    By Dan Burgin
    Tue, 31/03/2026 - 7:14
    Tracking Bitcoin today means more than watching the price. With the right tools, investors can monitor performance, manage risk, and make smarter decisions in real time.
    Advertisement
    How to Track Your Bitcoin With CoinStats
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Google
    Advertisement

    Tracking your Bitcoin is no longer just about checking the price once a day. As the crypto market matures, investors need a clearer view of performance, risk, and overall portfolio health. 

    Whether you are a beginner or an experienced trader, understanding how to track your Bitcoin properly can significantly improve your decision-making.

    At its core, tracking Bitcoin means monitoring its price, your entry points, and how your investment performs over time. But doing this manually across multiple exchanges or wallets can quickly become overwhelming. That is where a crypto portfolio tracker comes in.

    HOT Stories
    HyperLiquid (HYPE) Secures Golden Cross, Did XRP Reach Bottom? Bitcoin (BTC) Price Recovery Has Already Begun: Crypto Market Review Bitcoin Lighting Gets Major Adoption Boost in US

    CoinStats, a one-stop cryptocurrency portfolio tracking app for centralized and decentralized exchanges, allows traders to track the performance of their positions via CoinStats' dashboard.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Source: CoinsStats 

     

    What is a crypto tracker?

    A crypto tracker is a tool that provides real-time updates on prices, market movements, and portfolio performance. Instead of juggling multiple apps, you can use platforms like CoinStats to connect all your accounts in one place. 

    This includes centralized exchanges, wallets, DeFi protocols, and even NFTs, giving you a complete overview of your holdings.

    Advertisement

    Tracking Bitcoin also means understanding how it fits within your broader portfolio. Comparing your portfolio performance against the market can help you decide whether to diversify or rebalance. 

    Tools like CoinStats Bitcoin Tracker allow you to visualize your assets, review transaction history, and monitor open positions, all from a single dashboard.

    Analyze your Bitcoin performance

    One of the key advantages of using a tracker is visibility. With CoinStats, you can analyze your Bitcoin position in detail, including profit and loss over a specific period, average buy and sell prices, and overall portfolio performance. 

    This makes it easier to understand whether your strategy is working or needs adjustment.

    Another important feature is real-time monitoring. The crypto market moves fast, and missing a key price level can be costly. By setting customizable price alerts, you can stay informed about Bitcoin movements without constantly checking charts. 

    Many users also rely on mobile apps to receive alerts on the go, ensuring they never miss an opportunity.

    Article image
    Source: CoinsStats 

     

    For more active users, functionality goes even further. You can swap assets directly within the app, with platforms aggregating liquidity to provide optimal rates. This removes the need to switch between services and helps streamline your workflow.

    Security is another critical factor. When using a tracker, it is important to choose one that prioritizes safety. CoinStats, for example, typically uses read-only access, meaning it can track your assets without being able to move them.

    Ultimately, tracking your Bitcoin is about more than price, it is about understanding performance, managing risk, and making informed decisions. With the right tools, you can turn raw data into actionable insights and stay in control of your crypto journey.

    Go beyond price tracking

    In addition to portfolio analytics, CoinStats provides deeper market insights that help users better understand Bitcoin itself. This includes key metrics such as market capitalization, circulating supply, 24-hour trading volume, and historical price performance. 

    By analyzing these indicators, investors can assess Bitcoin’s position within the broader market and identify trends over time.

    The platform also offers curated news feeds and sentiment signals, helping users stay updated on developments that may impact Bitcoin’s price. Instead of relying on multiple sources, traders can access relevant updates directly within the app.

    For those exploring long-term strategies, CoinStats includes tools to track Bitcoin dominance and compare it against altcoins, offering a clearer picture of market cycles and capital rotation. 

    These insights can be especially useful when deciding whether to hold, accumulate, or diversify into other assets.

    #CoinStats
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 31, 2026 - 5:21
    Ripple Prime Expands Hyperliquid Integration
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Crypto Market ReviewNews
    Mar 31, 2026 - 0:01
    HyperLiquid (HYPE) Secures Golden Cross, Did XRP Reach Bottom? Bitcoin (BTC) Price Recovery Has Already Begun: Crypto Market Review
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Finnovex North Africa 2026: Catalyzing Egypt’s Fintech Revolution Through Smart Finance and Regulatory Transformation
    TxFlow L1 Mainnet Launch Marks a New Phase for Multi-Application On-Chain Finance
    Forget selfies and passports – trade crypto with privacy
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Mar 30, 2026 - 16:36
    Toobit Review 2026: Multi-Strategy Trading, High Leverage and Expanding Derivatives Ecosystem
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Mar 26, 2026 - 17:22
    Top Crypto Cards 2026: Guide
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Mar 25, 2026 - 19:37
    Interview: Sameep Singhania on Building KalqiX and the Future of On-Chain Trading
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Mar 31, 2026 - 5:21
    Ripple Prime Expands Hyperliquid Integration
    Alex Dovbnya
    Crypto Market Review, News
    Mar 31, 2026 - 0:01
    HyperLiquid (HYPE) Secures Golden Cross, Did XRP Reach Bottom? Bitcoin (BTC) Price Recovery Has Already Begun: Crypto Market Review
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Mar 30, 2026 - 20:14
    Bitcoin Lighting Gets Major Adoption Boost in US
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all