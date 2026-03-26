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    Hashdex Nasdaq ETF Exposes Investors to XRP, Solana and Cardano

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Thu, 26/03/2026 - 8:28
    The Hashdex Nasdaq CME Crypto Index ETF (NCIQ) has officially expanded its holdings to seven major digital assets, according to its first annual SEC Form 10-K filing released this week..
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    Hashdex Nasdaq ETF Exposes Investors to XRP, Solana and Cardano
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    The Hashdex Nasdaq CME Crypto Index ETF (Ticker: NCIQ) has filed its first annual SEC Form 10-K, revealing an expansion of the digital assets it holds.

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    The ETF launched in late 2025, offering US investors exposure to five leading crypto assets (Bitcoin, Ether, XRP, Solana, and Stellar). 

    The newly released year-end filing shows the fund expanded its basket to seven constituents by December 31. 

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    The 10-K confirms the addition of Cardano (ADA) and Chainlink (LINK) to the portfolio.

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    The filing provides the first look at the fund's financial footing since its launch. 

    Since the first , and by the close of the year on December 31, the ETF had amassed $1213. million in total net assets. 

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    The fund's net asset value (NAV) per share sat at $22.71, tracking closely with its closing market price of $22.73.

    Crypto index ETF boom 

    Following the SEC's approval of generic listing standards for crypto index products in late 2025, the market for multi-asset crypto ETFs has expanded rapidly. 

    Several major asset managers have either launched new funds or successfully converted their legacy over-the-counter trusts into proper exchange-traded funds.

     Bitwise uplisted this flagship fund to the NYSE Arca as an ETF in December 2025. It currently stands as the largest multi-asset crypto ETF by assets under management.

    Grayscale successfully converted its legacy Digital Large Cap Fund into this ETF format in September 2025. 

    Franklin Templeton launched this ETF in February 2025, initially holding only Bitcoin and Ethereum.

    #XRP ETF #ETF
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