AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Goldman Sachs Files Shocking Bitcoin ETF

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Tue, 14/04/2026 - 16:34
    Shorter after Morgan Stanley disrupted the market with its own highly successful Bitcoin fund, Goldman Sachs has filed for a unique structured product aimed directly at risk-averse, income-seeking investors.
    Advertisement
    Goldman Sachs Files Shocking Bitcoin ETF
    Cover image via U.Today
    Google
    Advertisement

    Wall Street giant Goldman Sachs is entering the cryptocurrency ETF race. 

    The investment banking titan has filed for a unique structured product that is specifically meant to cater to risk-averse and income-seeking investors.

    The "boomber candy" strategy

    According to newly surfaced SEC filings, Goldman Sachs is preparing to launch a "Bitcoin Premium Income" ETF. 

    HOT Stories
    Goldman Sachs Files Shocking Bitcoin ETF Breaking: Bitcoin (BTC) Soars Above Strategy's Average Purchasing Price

    Instead of offering a standard spot product, the firm is using a rather sophisticated derivatives strategy designed to offer clients exposure to Bitcoin's price action while dampening volatility and generating yield.

    Advertisement

    Bloomberg Senior ETF Analyst Eric Balchunas has opined that the product is essentially "boomer candy". This essentially means that th the product is designed for traditional clients who want exposure to the digital asset space but are happy to sacrifice some upside potential in exchange for lower downside risk.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 02/12/2026 - 15:43
    Wall Street Loses Faith in Coinbase
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    The fund will not hold Bitcoin directly. Instead, it gains exposure by owning shares in existing Spot Bitcoin ETPs. The fund employs a dynamic "overwrite" options strategy to generate yield. 

    Advertisement

    Investment banks are embracing Bitcoin 

    On Apr. 8, Morgan Stanley launched its own spot Bitcoin ETF (MSBT), triggering a fierce fee war among major asset managers.

    Morgan Stanley priced the MSBT expense ratio at a rock-bottom 0.14%. The goal was to undercut Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (0.15%) and BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (0.25%). 

    The launch was a great success, with Morgan Stanley pulling off one of the most successful ETF debuts as of recently. 

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 14, 2026 - 15:50
    Privacy for XRP: New Boundless ZK-Proofs Integration Clear Way for Banks
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Apr 14, 2026 - 14:54
    Saylor No Longer Selling 'Just Bitcoin': How STRC Absorbed 19,441 BTC in 10 Days
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Gate Launches WCTC S8 Global Trading Challenge to Mark the 13th Anniversary with Upgrades to the Competition Ecosystem
    $200,000 Prize Pool Unlocked! Zoomex Teams Up with Brand Ambassador Emiliano Martínez to Launch EPL Prediction Round 2
    MEXC brand upgrade: Infinite opportunities with 0 fees
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2026 - 9:25
    BitMart Card Review: A Practical Crypto Visa for Everyday Spending
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Mar 30, 2026 - 16:36
    Toobit Review 2026: Multi-Strategy Trading, High Leverage and Expanding Derivatives Ecosystem
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Mar 26, 2026 - 17:22
    Top Crypto Cards 2026: Guide
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Mar 25, 2026 - 19:37
    Interview: Sameep Singhania on Building KalqiX and the Future of On-Chain Trading
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Apr 14, 2026 - 16:34
    Goldman Sachs Files Shocking Bitcoin ETF
    Bitcoin Price Prediction
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Apr 14, 2026 - 15:50
    Privacy for XRP: New Boundless ZK-Proofs Integration Clear Way for Banks
    XRP XRPL Privacy Coin News Ripple News
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Apr 14, 2026 - 14:54
    Saylor No Longer Selling 'Just Bitcoin': How STRC Absorbed 19,441 BTC in 10 Days
    Michael Saylor Bitcoin Strategy News MicroStrategy
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Show all