Giant XRP Billboard Takes Over Las Vegas

Enterprise blockchain firm Ripple has made its mark on the Las Vegas skyline, kicking off a major week for the digital asset ecosystem with a towering new advertisement.

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On Monday morning, Ripple’s official X account posted a striking photo of a massive digital billboard decorating the side of a prominent Las Vegas Strip resort. The colossal ad features the phrase "RAISE THE STANDARD" positioned directly above the XRP ticker.

Good morning, Las Vegas! 🌄

Great week ahead for crypto and $XRP.

Glad we could add to the skyline. pic.twitter.com/CSFwxwjjbD — Ripple (@Ripple) April 27, 2026

The high-profile advertising campaign arrives just as the city prepares to host XRP Las Vegas 2026, a dedicated two-day conference running from April 30 to May 1.

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The annual XRP Las Vegas is attended by blockchain enthusiasts who are invested in the expanding XRP ecosystem and industry leaders from across the globe. It is meant to champion the transition to the "4th industrial revolution."

The much-anticipated conference will include panel discussions, hands-on workshops, and keynotes from top innovators. Paul Unterberg of Uphold and Greg Kidd of Vast Bank will be among the speakers.

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Poor price action

Ripple's social media team was busy celebrating the towering new Las Vegas billboard and the upcoming conference, but the response from the cryptocurrency community was rather bitter.

Numerous XRP holders hijacked the celebratory post to voice their dismay now that the token has been persistently underperforming for months.

For many long-term holders, the flashy Las Vegas conference feels more like a slap in the face than a catalyst for growth, considering how poor XRP's price performance has been.

XRP is down 61.8% from its record peak that was achieved nine months ago.