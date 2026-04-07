French Artist Blames Government For Surge In Crypto Wrench Attacks

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A prominent French artist and cryptocurrency advocate has blamed the French government for a growing number of cryptocurrency-linked kidnappings across the country.

Artist Pascal Boyart took to X (formerly Twitter) to lambast the state's approach in response to a report that physical "$5 wrench attacks" are spiraling out of control in France

"The French government is 100% complicit," Boyart stated. "Rendering the judicial system inoperative + kyc as kidnapp your customer; it's part of their war against crypto."

A long-time Bitcoin supporter

Pascal Boyart has been a vocal pioneer of the intersection between art and blockchain for years.

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As reported by U.Today, Boyart organized the "Bitcoin Art (r)Evolution" in Paris back in 2018. This was the world's first global art exhibition fully devoted to Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies.

Boyart has long championed blockchain technology as a tool to eliminate transparency and free artists from the restrictions imposed by the traditional banking system.

"Wrench attacks" in France

Boyart's frustration stems from a horrific and growing trend of physical violence targeting digital wealth.

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A "$5 wrench attack" describes scenarios where criminals bypass digital security measures by simply using physical violence to obtain private keys or passwords.

France has become a major hotspot for this type of crime. Roughly 40 cases of organized crypto kidnappings have now been handled by the authorities over the period from 2023 to the end of 2025. Notably, many of these attacks are commissioned by overseas criminal kingpins who recruit local intermediaries and thugs to carry out the violence.

Criminals frequently use social media, digital footprints, and data leaks to identify individuals holding significant crypto riches.

Several high-profile executives and their families have been targeted over the past year, including Ledger co-founder David Balland.