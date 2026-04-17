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    France Reports Over 40 Crypto Ransom Kidnappings Since January

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Fri, 17/04/2026 - 8:01
    French authorities are sounding the alarm over a drastic surge in cryptocurrency-related violence.
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    France Reports Over 40 Crypto Ransom Kidnappings Since January
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    According to French authorities, roughly 40 cryptocurrency-related kidnappings and hostage-takings since the start of the year. 

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    Criminal syndicates are increasingly targeting digital asset investors, institutional executives, and their families in calculated plots to extort irreversible crypto ransoms.

    Escalating crypto extortion 

    Cryptocurrency-related abductions were considered to be "marginal" and barely known before 2024. However, the threat landscape shifted drastically over the past two years.

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    According to Annabelle Vandendriessche, head of the French interior ministry's Service for Information, Intelligence, and Strategic Analysis on Organised Crime (Sirasco), the trend gained significant momentum in 2025.

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    The violent nature of such crimes grabbed international headlines in January 2025. Back then, kidnappers targeted David Balland, a French crypto boss and co-founder of the hardware wallet firm Ledge. They severed Balland's finger to extort a hefty crypto ransom. Balland was freed the following day, and his girlfriend was later discovered tied up in the trunk of a car.

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    The frequency of these specialized kidnappings has accelerated since then. 

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    The perpetrators are becoming highly organized, with the modus operandi varying significantly from case to case. However, a common thread involves decentralized crime rings. The masterminds orchestrating these abductions are often based entirely abroad and use "on-the-ground" henchmen for doing their dirty work. 

    Recently, a crew of five individuals carried out a kidnapping in the southern French town of Anglet. They were actively hunting for a specific crypto investor but apparently "mistook their target." Police later intercepted and arrested the suspects at the Montparnasse train station in Paris.

    #Cryptocurrency Crime
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