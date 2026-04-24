Ethereum Outperforms Solana in Daily Fees by Nearly 40x

Ethereum has continued to see impressive growth in its network usage amid the shifting market sentiments that have garnered momentum for the world's second-largest crypto asset.

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Amid the renewed interest in Ethereum, the asset has maintained a steady increase ahead of Solana in the amount of network fees generated on a daily basis since the past week.

Ethereum hits $2.7 million in network fees

On Friday, April 24, an official Ethereum X page revealed that Ethereum has consistently outpaced its rival, Solana, in total fees over the past week.

While this further establishes Ethereum's dominance among other blockchains as the highest revenue-generating network, it also marks its increased network usage and on-chain activity against Solana.

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The source further provided data revealing that Ethereum has generated about $2.7 million in fees in the last 24 hours alone. Meanwhile, Solana only achieved just about $70,000 in fees over the same period.

This massive fee generated by Ethereum is about a 40-times increase over the fee generated by Solana within the same day, highlighting the clear difference in how users are interacting with the two blockchains.

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Ethereum sees growing adoption

The massive outpacing in network usage, which has persisted for more than a week, signals Ethereum's growing adoption in high-value transactions and DeFi activity.

This also suggests that Ethereum is gaining a larger share of economic activity despite ongoing competition from faster and lower-cost networks like Solana.

While increases in generated network fees are often considered a strong indicator of real demand, it appears that users are willing to pay the cost to transact on Ethereum's network.

Nonetheless, Solana's low network fee generation suggests that the network may be experiencing a slowdown in high-value usage or it has recorded lower-cost transactions that generate less revenue.