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    Dogecoin Spot Flows Shift -252.97% to Start Week: Key Price Levels to Watch

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Mon, 13/04/2026 - 10:58
    Dogecoin begins crucial week with spot flows drop, traders now watch key price levels.
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    Dogecoin Spot Flows Shift -252.97% to Start Week: Key Price Levels to Watch
    Cover image via U.Today

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    Dogecoin saw its spot flows dip at the week's start as the markets await key catalysts. According to CoinGlass data, Dogecoin spot flows fell 252.97% in the last 12 hours, with spot outflows higher.

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    Spot outflows came in at $22.87 million, while inflows arrived at $21.93 million. The difference in inflows and outflows is -$940,180, resulting in a negative spotflow drop of 252.97%.

    This week will see the markets digest crucial data, including producer price inflation, to help assess the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate policy direction. April 15 brings the U.S. tax filing deadline, which could put pressure on cryptocurrency holders managing their finances and add volatility to the market.

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    DOGE/USD Daily Chart, Image By: TradingView

    At the time of writing, Dogecoin was down 0.23% in the last 24 hours to $0.09 and down 2.32% in the last seven days.

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    According to analysts, Dogecoin fractals seem to be telling a clear story.  Alicharts indicated that Dogecoin is seeing a typical "coiling" phase that historically happens before the next parabolic move. He believes that smart money might begin to accumulate between $0.060 and $0.090. Key resistance levels for Dogecoin in the short term are $0.093 and $0.104, which will target $0.14 if broken.

    Dogecoin advances quantum-proof experiments

    Toward the weekend, Dogecoin developers revealed they have been running experiments on Dogecoin mainnet, where a post-quantum proof (using Falcon-512 and similar quantum-safe signatures) is attached to normal Dogecoin transactions.

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    Fri, 04/10/2026 - 16:26
    Dogecoin Experiments With Quantum-Resistant Transactions, DOGE Engineer Weighs In
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    They stated that this allowed them to prove on-chain that a quantum-safe signature was created for the transaction, without changing how Dogecoin works today.

    It is still in the early experimental phase, with Dogecoin developers revealing excitement to see real post-quantum proofs appearing on mainnet.

    Work is progressing in the libdogecoin repo, with testing tools and a BIP draft ready if anyone wants to look or help. On Friday, Dogecoin Foundation Director Timothy Stebbing revealed that DOGE core engineer Michi Lumin and the Dogecoin Foundation team have successfully executed an experimental post-quantum secure transaction on the Dogecoin mainnet while experimentation continues.

    #Dogecoin News #Dogecoin
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