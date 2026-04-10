Dogecoin Experiments With Quantum-Resistant Transactions, DOGE Engineer Weighs In

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The crypto sector continues to experiment with upgrades to build quantum resilience following Google's major research update at the close of March.

Advertisement

Google researchers warned that future quantum computers may be able to break some of the cryptography protecting digital assets, including Dogecoin, with fewer resources than previously thought, adding urgency to the debate over how the industry should prepare.

In its research, Google divided the quantum risk profiles of popular blockchains into four categories. Dogecoin belongs to a category that consists of protocols in which it is possible for individual users to avoid the long-term exposure of quantum-vulnerable public keys. This category includes UTXO-based ledgers.

Advertisement

These protocols allow users to secure assets with ephemeral public keys hidden behind a cryptographic hash, which makes it possible for cautious users to evade at-rest attacks. This leaves only the possibility of on-spend attacks that are more challenging for a quantum attacker. Vulnerabilities primarily stem from public key exposure driven by user practices such as address reuse.

Dogecoin experiments quantum resilience

Google indicated that the clearest defense for the crypto industry is a shift toward post-quantum cryptography, or PQC, a newer form of security designed to withstand attacks from powerful machines.

Advertisement

In this light, Dogecoin Foundation director Timothy Stebbing indicated that Dogecoin Core developer Michin Lumin and the Dogecoin Foundation team have successfully executed an experimental post-quantum secure transaction on the Dogecoin mainnet. "Experimentation continues," he added.

Confirmed! 🚀 — Ed Tubbs (@EdTubbs) April 10, 2026

Dogecoin software engineer Ed Tubbs engaged with Stebbing's tweet, responding "Confirmed," with a rocket emoji. Dogecoin did not just begin discussions on quantum-proofing its blockchain.

In January 2025, Dogecoin developers proposed integrating RE-EN (Revolutionary Encryption Network), which is a next-generation quantum-resistant encryption system, into Dogecoin’s security infrastructure.

RE-EN is expected to serve as protection for private keys, secure transactions and future-proof Dogecoin against quantum threats while maintaining compatibility with existing blockchain mechanisms.