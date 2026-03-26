Dogecoin ETF Bags $0 Inflow Despite 5% DOGE Price Slip

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Dogecoin (DOGE) investors appear to be very optimistic about the future outlook of the meme coin. In the last 24 hours, despite DOGE shedding over 5% of its gains on the crypto market, DOGE exchange-traded funds (ETFs) investors did not invest in the asset.

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Why DOGE ETF investors shunned price volatility

SoSoValue data shows that Dogecoin ETF investors ignored the price dip as daily total net flow stood at zero. This marks the eighth consecutive day of zero flows in spite of price fluctuations with the king of meme coins.

The development suggests that these investors are positive about a breakout with DOGE and likely consider the price fluctuations as temporary. Their reluctance to buy more indicates that Dogecoin ETF investors are largely skeptical of the product's long-term viability.

Earlier in the week, U.S. investors on the Kraken exchange had increased their portfolio by accumulating 4.5 million DOGE within a 12-hour time frame. These investors took advantage of the price dip at the time to increase their holdings and were not panicked into selling.

Notably, there appears to be a consistent pattern of accumulation among investors in Dogecoin that signals something might be on the horizon. DOGE traders are treating the asset’s volatility as a period of price consolidation.

Meanwhile, Dogecoin has been sending mixed signals. Notably, a death cross appeared on its technical chart, a clear bearish indicator. Despite the death cross, Dogecoin recorded a 6% price jump in the market as it rallied along with the leading crypto asset, Bitcoin.

Can Dogecoin overcome market uncertainty?

As of this writing, Dogecoin trades at $0.09224, down 5.1% over the last 24 hours. This marks a significant drop in value as the meme coin was inching close to losing a zero and retesting the $0.10 price level.

The meme coin dropped from a daily peak of $0.09772 to a low of $0.09220 before settling at the current market rate. This was after it failed to breach the $0.98 resistance. The trading volume also plunged into the red zone by 11.21%, or $1.09 billion.

It remains to be seen if Dogecoin could close the month of March in the green to end the running five-month negative streak in price. At midweek, Dogecoin’s outlook had signaled hope that it could finish March on a positive note to break the bearish streak it started in October 2025.

With Dogecoin ETF investors holding back, it appears the DOGE breakout has a lot to prove.