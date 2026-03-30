Dogecoin (DOGE) Has 24 Hours to Upturn Five-Month Negative Price Record

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Dogecoin (DOGE) is in a race against time and has less than 24 hours to upturn its five-month negative price streak and close in the green. Cryptorank data shows that the king of meme coins has, since October 2025, closed double digits in the red.

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Dogecoin struggles with months of double-digit losses

Notably, it suffered losses of 20%, 21.3% and 19.9% in October, November and December 2025, respectively. Investors who anticipated a bullish January 2026 because of Dogecoin’s historical average gain of 76.% were left disappointed as the meme coin plunged by 11.3%.

In the month of March, DOGE has an average of -0.06%, offering the asset an opportunity to regain a bullish close. In the last 24 hours, Dogecoin has climbed by over 1.9%, mirroring the growth of Bitcoin amid broader market recovery.

Despite fluctuating between a low of $0.08863 and a peak of $0.09363, trading volume has spiked by 13.16% to $1.1 billion, signaling increased activity. The engagement has been largely driven by positive sentiment in the Dogecoin community.

This positive anticipation of a possible price rebound is not limited to retail traders. Institutional holders last week continued to monitor developments and neither bought nor sold off their assets despite a 5% price slip .

The Dogecoin exchange-traded fund buyers maintained zero flows as they held onto their portfolio. This is likely because of the anticipation of a rebound amid the sell-off that occurred around that time.

As of this writing, Dogecoin exchanges hands at $0.09279, which represents a 2.03% increase in the last 24 hours. The meme coin has the potential to test resistance near the $0.093-$0.095 zone if it closes by at least 3%.

If it breaches this level and reclaims the $0.10 price level, DOGE could flip its five-month negative record.

Whale bet and technical indicators hint at recovery

For clarity, sellers have recently been active at the $0.093-$0.095 zone. So, to breach that level, it requires market participants to resist any sell pressure. A high buying volume could signal strong momentum that would push the price upward.

Kraken traders had acquired 4.5 million DOGE as the meme coin slipped below $0.09. The total value of Dogecoin purchases within 12 hours was placed at over $405,000. If the ecosystem receives such massive buy pressure, it could support its quest to end its bearish trend.

At the moment, Dogecoin’s Relative Strength Index is at 59.24, which suggests that it is not overbought yet. Additionally, the meme coin’s continued uptick might also depend on Bitcoin’s performance, to which it is coupled.